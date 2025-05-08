NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years now, we have been lectured about the pernicious stereotype of the angry Black woman and its negative effects on society, so imagine my shock when I learned that a 12-foot bronze statue of an angry Black woman had been erected in Times Square.

My first thought was, "did white supremacists do this?"

The answer is no, but this sculpture is a physical representation of the knots that wokeness has tied the left into, an example of how when one makes race or gender or sexuality their whole identity then without even knowing it a social gravity turns them into the very stereotypes they reject.

The statue is called "Grounded in the Stars" by the artist Thomas J Price, and it depicts a heavyset Black woman with braids whose facial expression seems to say, "You are working my very last nerve."

The first question on many minds was, naturally, why is there a giant statue of an annoyed generic Black woman in Times Square? Are there no notable Black women who actually exist to celebrate? How about a giant Condoleezza Rice, or a somewhat more diminutive Simone Biles?

The answer would seem to be that this statue represents the Black everywoman. But if that is the case, why is she wearing the exact dour and dismissive facial expression we are told is a dangerous stereotype?

One person who can give us a clue as to how to try to square this circle is none other than first lady-turned podcaster Michelle Obama, who made news recently on the very subject of Black women’s anger.

"The first label they put on us as Black women is that we are angry, and the irony is, like, yeah, I am probably less light than many of my white female friends," said the multi-millionaire graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law, who has graced the cover of countless magazines.

Notice the first thing Mrs. Obama says here is that the angry label is "put on us," presumably by White people, but in this case, anger is being put on the face of Black women quite literally by a sculptor who is a Black man, and presumably does not want to perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

So why would he present Black women this way? That gets to the second part of Michelle Obama’s answer, the part where she says that, indeed, being a Black woman does make her angrier or "less light," than her White friends.

What is the statue supposed to say to the person looking at it? It depends on who you are. If you are a Black woman, you are meant to see your own suffering and frustration. If you are not, you are meant to face your complicity in that suffering and frustration.

There are precedents for groups claiming negative stereotypes or names as their own in defiance, the classic example being the gay rights movement’s adoption of "queer." But in this case, the purpose isn’t to neuter or disarm the stereotype, but to inflame it.

If you took your kid to see the sculpture, they might ask, "Why is she so annoyed?" What are we supposed to say, "Because she’s a Black woman?"

That sounds ridiculous and offensive, but it's exactly what we are being asked to do when we take in this divisive work of art.

In 2022, the Museum of Natural History removed a statue of Teddy Roosevelt from outside its entrance. The problem, we were told, was the depiction of the Indian and the Black man walking beside the Rough Rider’s horse.

Ultimately, this sculpture is a physical representation of the knots that wokeness has tied the Left into. When one makes race or gender or sexuality their whole identity, then, without even knowing it, a social gravity turns them into the very stereotypes they reject.

Both of the men depicted next to Roosevelt were guides to him. They were proud, erect figures, they were even armed, and neither of had expressions on their faces that make them look like they work at the DMV.

Those statues, of proud men of color leading America to the future were deemed offensive and belittling, but somehow an out-of-shape Black woman who looks like she's upset that her fries came out cold is a great celebration of the contributions of her people.

There is something to be said for public art being inspirational, carrying the tale of a great man or woman, celebrating natural beauty or the history of the area, but what could this sculpture possibly make us aspire to?

Public art can also serve a purpose of reminding us of great tragedies. Many great works of art such as Pablo Picasso’s "Guernica" depict intense suffering, but if there is such a message here, it really doesn’t belong under the glittering lights of the crossroads of the world.

Times Square is where tourists go for fun, for shows and dinner, not to be reminded that lots of Black women are supposedly very angry for vague reasons that have something to do with privilege and systemic racism.

Enough. This hyper-focus on race and stereotypes has proven for two decades now that it does not improve race relations, it makes them much worse.

I’m not one to demand that statues come down. Quite the opposite, in fact, and I won’t now. But, if we have to have the angry Black lady, can we at least have Teddy Roosevelt back?