David Bossie: Republicans right to protest Adam Schiff’s impeachment witch hunt against Trump

Dozens of Republican House members were correct to courageously protest and fight back Wednesday against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s blatantly partisan and absurdly fact-free impeachment witch hunt of President Trump.

The Republicans must not relent in opposing the fake grand jury that Schiff, D-Calif., is conducting under the guise of an impeachment inquiry that has never been authorized by a vote of the full House.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., led the elected officials who entered a closed-door deposition with Defense Department official Laura Cooper to expose the secret kangaroo court Schiff is running in an effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Democrats still can’t get over the fact that the American people elected Trump instead of Hillary Clinton. Their unprecedented bitterness marks them as sore losers who reject the fact that elections have consequences.

For over 1,000 days, Democratic elected officials and their media allies have waged an unrelenting campaign of extraordinary presidential harassment – doing everything possible to stop President Trump from carrying out his agenda to Make America Great Again and to improve the lives of the American people.

Now Gaetz and his colleagues are finally saying that enough is enough. They deserve the thanks of all Americans for their brave stand.

First, the Democrats falsely claimed that Trump was a Russian agent. Then they lied again and said Trump is a racist. Then they warned that Trump would cause a recession. Now the phony scandal the Democrats have trotted out is Ukraine.

Never before in American history has a duly elected president been treated so horribly by a deranged resistance – with the mainstream media willing accomplices.

Everyone knows what failed investigations look like. Schiff – with the blessing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. – is covering all the bases.

Schiff’s shady inquiry – being run in secret behind closed doors – goes against everything our legislative branch of government stands for.

Schiff is running a fairy tale grand jury that has already determined the outcome – impeachment. There’s no precedent for any of these petty partisan antics. Republicans have every right to protest.

Since 1789, Congress has operated in a fair and respectful manner, where the minority party is afforded rights. Schiff has stripped the minority of its rights. That’s because Schiff knows that if he gives Republicans any rights, they’ll defeat his weak case in the blink of an eye.

The legislative branch is supposed to operate in an open and transparent manner designed to allow American citizens to look inside to see what’s going on. Schiff is conducting his investigation in the shadows – the kind of proceeding we expect to find in dictatorships, not democracies.

What is Schiff trying to hide? Sunlight is the best disinfectant, but Schiff’s rotten operation smells from one end of Pennsylvania Avenue to the other.

Under Congress’ constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities in our system of checks and balances, the legislative branch is supposed to run fact-finding inquiries that seek the truth – not secret prosecutions weighing criminal charges and jail time.

The American people understand these basic truths: the presumption of innocence; the withholding of judgment until the facts are known; the right of the accused to question their accusers; and perhaps most importantly, that everyone is entitled to due process and basic fairness.

Schiff doesn’t think the American people are very smart and believes they won’t catch on to his disgraceful witch hunt. He’s wrong.

Thanks to courageous Republican members of Congress like Gaetz, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the American people are going to learn the truth about the Pelosi-Schiff clown show – and it will go down in flames in the court of public opinion.

Adam Schiff ought to be ashamed of his disgraceful conduct. He’s carrying out a political hit job for Hillary Clinton and the anti-Trump left who hate President Trump more than they love our country.

The most important question of the day was asked by President Trump when he tweeted “Where’s the whistleblower?” As the days and weeks pass by, it’s become obvious that the whistleblower is now an inconvenience for Schiff.

Schiff would have brought the whistleblower in to testify long ago unless there’s a political downside to doing so. So, what’s Schiff trying to cover up? Maybe his own actions?

Schiff must think that the whistleblower’s testimony and back story would expose this farce of an impeachment inquiry for what it is – a baseless and venomous political attack.

This reminds me of the hit job Hillary Clinton and the Democrats hired ex-British spy Christopher Steele to carry out in 2016 by producing a dossier filled with lies about Trump.

This latest attempt to frame the president will fail as well, and justice will ultimately prevail. History will judge the ceaseless and baseless Democratic attacks on President Trump in the same way it judges the Salem witch trials that began in Massachusetts in 1692 – a grave injustice that should never have taken place.

