David Bossie: Impeachment, Adam Schiff, 2020 and the Clintons – So many questions (and still no answers)

Who is Congressman Adam Schiff and how did he get into this position of enormous power? For starters, Schiff is a Clinton hatchet man. The background of the Schiff-Clinton relationship is an important part of the current impeachment farce and must not be overlooked.

You see, after President Bill Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives and acquitted by the U.S. Senate in 1998-1999 for perjury and obstruction of justice, the Clintons and their loyal pack of political operatives made it a priority to defeat the Republicans House impeachment managers in the 2000 elections.

One of those races was against California Republican Representative James Rogan. Rogan took a leading role in the Clinton impeachment effort and became a top target for the Clinton team.

The Democratic candidate in that race was none other than Adam Schiff; and it became such a priority that even Bill Clinton himself held a fundraiser for Schiff in Washington, D.C. It’s virtually unheard of for a sitting president to headline a fundraiser for a single congressional candidate who’s not an incumbent.

At the end of the day, Schiff defeated Rogan 53 to 44 percent and the Clintons got their pound of flesh in the race that was at the time the most expensive House race in history. That single House seat gained a ton of national attention and garnered headlines like, “Democrats hit Rogan to avenge Clinton.”

Fast-forward twenty years. Adam Schiff is now the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leading the anti-Trump impeachment crusade and his political benefactors -- the Clintons -- are still seething.

Just behind the scenes, the Clintons are once again out for revenge, unable to move on from the epic loss to President Trump in 2016. In fact, Hillary Clinton’s pinned tweet remains one that is dated November 9, 2016, the day after she lost.

It’s clear that with his latest partisan impeachment push, thanking the Clintons for their help two decades ago must be on Adam Schiff’s mind. After all, in grand jury investigations like the one Schiff thinks he’s running, motives matter.

If Schiff wants to run his fraudulent political impeachment inquiry like a wannabe special counsel with a secret grand jury, it cuts both ways.

In judicial proceedings, witnesses have due process rights and the defense is allowed to investigate the credibility and motivations of the accusers. So far, those rights have been thrown out the window.

Schiff is making an enormous mistake by choosing not to conduct a public fact-finding investigation with a transparent process. Past impeachment inquiries have been run out in the open for a reason – nothing is more serious than attempting to remove a duly elected president from office and the American people should be able to see what’s happening. Maybe Schiff didn’t get the memo.

As a matter of basic fairness, everyone understands the importance of affording the accused with basic rights; and that includes cross-examination of witnesses and allowing the defense to call its own witnesses.

Furthermore, the American people have a right to know if Schiff himself is a witness in this investigation. If Schiff’s fairytale grand jury in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building has any credibility, Schiff’s own role in concocting the latest attempt to impeach President Trump must come to light.

Why did Schiff lie about his staff’s contact with the whistleblower? Does Schiff or members of his staff have a pre-existing relationship with the whistleblower? Does the whistleblower have a professional relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or former CIA Director John Brennan? These are critically important questions that must be answered.

Unfortunately, House Republicans’ effort to censure Schiff for his lies and abuse of power failed on a party-line vote, but the facts remain.

Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is exactly right when he says the American people understand basic fairness and see what Schiff’s witch hunt is doing to a sitting president is unfair to its core.

Since my time as Chief Investigator for the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight, I’ve seen firsthand that every time a committee chairman overreaches in a partisan investigation like Schiff is currently doing, the boomerang comes back to hit you twice as hard.

Schiff seems to believe that he must stop blocking the whistleblower from testifying before Congress. I think the American people want the whistleblower to be identified. We must uncover how the plan was hatched to file the complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General in the first place.

In this atmosphere, where it seems everything is politically motivated, the American people have a right to know if this entire operation was inspired by operatives with Election Day 2020 on their minds.

The American people must be allowed to learn the origins of this whistleblower complaint. Who did the whistleblower discuss filing the complaint with? Was the whistleblower approached by individuals with a political mindset? Was anyone connected to a Democratic presidential campaign involved? Who are the other actors in the backstory?

Unhinged, partisan Democrats are talking about impeaching the president of the United States of America. These important questions matter.

