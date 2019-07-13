Dan Gainor: Media demonize Trump on immigration, embrace Rapinoe for kicking him around

Much of the media spent the week continuing to demonize President Trump and federal law enforcement officers for doing their jobs – enforcing our nation’s immigration laws in the face of a massive flood of illegal immigration.

Of course, this is happening only months after both the left and the many in the media called the increase in illegal immigration a “manufactured crisis.”

News coverage of the very real illegal immigration crisis focused on the freak-out over impending Immigrations and Customers Enforcement raids and the hysteria about detaining illegal immigrants.

ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS PULL DOWN AMERICAN FLAG, RAISE MEXICO FLAG, VANDALIZE 'BLUE LIVES MATTER' FLAG

“The View” host Joy Behar called the upcoming ICE raids “really reminiscent of Nazi Germany.” The Nazi raids rounded up millions of innocent men, women and children who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps and elsewhere, often after being horribly abused and tortured.

The wild exaggeration of comparing U.S. immigration law enforcement to Nazi genocide set the tone for media coverage.

Broadcast network news shows depicted the immigration raids – scheduled to begin Sunday – as a way of causing “fear,” and even seemed to advise viewers on how to avoid being caught.

ABC’s Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman hammered that home: “Tonight, those possible ICE raids sowing fear across America.”

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt referred to the raids as “prompting waves of fear.”

CBS interviewed an immigration attorney who pushed the argument that the raids were “meant to create and further the fear and the panic.”

That generated a pearl-clutching moment from “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. He predicted a bleak future for the GOP and Trump because of “the census fight and his gloating about ICE raids.”

Todd added: "How many different ways does the Republican Party want to alienate Hispanics?" As if all Hispanic voters think alike.

MSNBC embraced that argument when “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough climbed off his soapbox and into the pulpit to bash evangelicals who didn’t agree with his open-borders position. “You know and that should be shameful, Mika, to those evangelicals saying they don't have the responsibility to give a cup of water in Jesus's name.”

Somehow, Scarborough forgot that America already has millions of illegal immigrants – estimates vary from 11 million to 22 million. That’s a lot of cups of water.

Fellow MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace tried to spark nationwide protests, saying: "Why aren't we marching on these (detention) facilities?"

Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude said on MSNBC that “America traffics in cruelty.”

Rapinoe embraced by media for kicking Trump as well as soccer balls

Americans like a winner, but no one loves a winner more than journalists – if they can use the person to push their narrative. Welcome Megan Rapinoe, star of the winning U.S. team at the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament and world-class Trump hater.

Rapinoe is a leftist who has protested against Trump and knelt for the national anthem. In May, she told Yahoo Sports that her being part of the U.S. team was “a good ‘F-you'” to the Trump administration. People magazine reminded readers that “she said she'd refuse to visit "the f------- White House" if the team won.

With every dust-up with the president, Rapinoe received more media love. The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer said she was “her generation’s Muhammad Ali.” He went on to rave in classic lefty fashion: “She has the chance to repeat as world champion and deliver a devastating blow to the patriarchy.” Just what sports fans want to see. Not soccer, but an attack on The Man.

Particularly one man – President Trump.

Charlie Warzel summed up the longstanding feud between Rapinoe and Trump in a New York Times piece headlined “How the World Cup Team Beat Trump.”

Journalists were thrilled. A piece in The Week was headlined: “Megan Rapinoe for president.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow giddily embraced the dream of President Rapinoe, telling the soccer star in an interview: “So, you know, I don’t think you’re going to announce that you’re running for president here, but –.”

MSNBC “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace called Rapinoe a “real-life superhero.”

Rapinoe blasted Trump because his “message is excluding people.” That, before telling people “We have to love more, hate less.” Except, I guess, when it comes to Trump.

That was before Rapinoe dropped the F-bomb again and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin had to apologize. But within a few minutes, NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell was praising the “eloquence of Rapinoe.” That’s some ----ing eloquence.

Media embrace Dem challenging Mitch McConnell

In every election cycle, journalists fall madly in love with a Democratic candidate they claim can turn a red state blue.

Wendy Davis and Beto O’Rourke in Texas are two examples. Davis lost a race for governor and O’Rourke lost a U.S. Senate race in the Lone Star State, but is hoping for better luck now as he seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.

Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen even got help from Taylor Swift, only to lose by 10 points to now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

This time it’s Kentucky and former Marine and losing congressional candidate Amy McGrath. She wants to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next year – and the media have already signed on.

Journalists promoted McGrath’s candidacy and attacked McConnell, timed to her announcement this week.

NBC did a bizarre hit job going back more than 150 years, writing, “McConnell's great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home.” OK – McConnell’s old, but not that old. He was born in 1942 – not 1842. Blaming him for slavery? All the attack brought home was how desperate the media are to aid their candidate.

NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell dubbed McGrath the “Louisville Slugger.” McGrath was actually born in Ohio, but why mess with a media-created narrative?

Mitchell added that McGrath’s candidacy was “a whole new ball game.” Because when you wield a bat, why not beat your metaphor with it?

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” leaned in to aid McGrath. First the show ran her whole announcement commercial and then commentator Mike Barnicle urged on the audience, telling McGrath as she sat for a softball interview that "people who saw that commercial are going to want to donate to you. What's your website?"

Scarborough repeated the address of McGrath’s website three times in three consecutive sentences to make sure viewers could remember it or write it down.

The show devoted 11 minutes to McGrath’s candidacy, which must have seemed like years to viewers.

