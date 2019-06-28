Dan Gainor: Dem debates – Biggest 'what the heck' moments (and some that were just downright weird)

Will Smith made Miami known as the place where you can “party in the city where the heat is on.” But after two nights of Democrat debate that featured some memorably strange comments, you have to wonder if some people got heat stroke in the debate hall.

Forget the endless giveaways. America wants more surreal Marianne Williamson quotes. She single-handedly generated enough what-the-hellish (I could have typed ducking!) moments in two hours to make a comedy special. She delivered a string of memorable lines, from vowing to call New Zealand and taunt them to arguing that “plans” are bad and vowing to “harness love.”

Williamson became the most entertainingly ridiculous would-be president since comedian Pat Paulsen’s mock candidacy 50 years ago. Her spacy delivery was even reminiscent of the “Smothers Brothers” star. In the words of fellow candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, she’s, “all foam and no beer.” But we’d all belly up to that bar anyhow.

DAN GAINOR: MEDIA, LEFT SWOON OVER HARRIS GUTTING BIDEN LIKE A FISH AT SECOND DEM DEBATE

She deserves her own TV show. Here are just a few highlights:

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s really nice if we’ve got all these plans, but if you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another thing coming, because he didn’t win by saying he had a plan. He won by simply saying make America great again.” Then she added: “We’ve got to get deeper than just these superficial fixes…” Make America Bizarre Again?

“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up, and I would tell her, girlfriend, you are so wrong, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.” In your face, New Zealand!

“So, Mr. President, if you're listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you're doing. I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.” A love harness sounds like something you won’t find on QVC, but cue the Celine Dion soundtrack.

Seriously, these all really happened.

Williamson was hardly the only candidate for Space Cadet Academy. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro drew applause saying he believed in “reproductive justice.” Then he quickly followed that up talking about abortions for trans people — making millions of Americans likely replay that line on their DVRs asking, “Huh?”

While there’s nothing strange about speaking Spanish, Sen. Cory Booker certainly turned that first moment into a memorable one. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke started the pander-thon by speaking in Spanish during an economy question. (Without subtitles. Thanks, NBC!) Booker threw him a Medusa-esque look that will be memed for years. It’s amazing that O’Rourke didn’t turn to stone right then and there.

How dare Beto out-pander me!

No collection of unusual moments would be complete without tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yang showed up at the debate with no tie and ended the evening complaining he had no mic -- that his mic had been cut off. (A very serious allegation, if true.) But he still found time to advocate for giving every American $1,000 a month “freedom dividend” and paying off that $3.2 TRILLION burden with … new taxes, specifically a value-added tax or VAT.

He’s like a modern-day Robin Hood combined with Prince John. He’ll tax you and then give it right back. I wonder if we get the rack if we don’t pay ourselves. Or maybe we just have to watch these debates on an endless loop.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DAN GAINOR