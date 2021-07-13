Jimmy Failla: Cuba protests and the American flag – why are Dems so clueless about what it represents?

Thousands of protesters took to the streets all over Cuba in recent days to lash out against rapidly deteriorating conditions under their communist-socialist system of government.

Watching this from the U.S., I couldn't help but wonder if Democrats in this country were confused by the large presence of American flags at a rally against government oppression.

After all, this is the party of "oppression mongers," like Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who celebrated the 4th of July by tweeting, "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."

Light the sparklers!

CUBAN ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTERS WAVE AMERICAN FLAGS DURING MARCH

The good news is we've finally found a place where people still respect what the American flag stands for. The bad news is tyrannical communism.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., also gave America a birthday beat down on "The Twitter," accusing our great nation of not living up to its promise that all men are created equal.

These criticisms seem lost on protesters in Cuba, who, unlike Reps. Bush and Waters, are keenly aware of just how lucky Americans are to live in a free and capitalist country. You'll have to forgive the two congresswomen perhaps they spent too much time with Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who hates our capitalist system so much, he's bashed it from all three houses he bought with the millions he's made selling books.

REPUBLICANS SPOTLIGHT CUBA AS SOCIALISM FAILURE AS PROTESTS ERUPT AMID HISTORIC ECONOMIC CRISIS

Back when I was a New York City taxi driver an attorney prepared me for a traffic hearing by sharing an old saying from the legal profession: "When you have the facts, you pound the facts. When you have NOTHING, you pound the table."

Democrats have been pounding the table on oppression in the U.S. for years but when you contrast the quality of life between our country and a place like Cuba, you quickly realize America doesn't have an "oppression" problem, it has a "stupid" problem.

AOC SILENT AS DSA APPEARS TO BACK CUBA'S COMMUNIST REGIME OVER PROTESTERS

It may sound harsh but we have millions of people living in this country who are too dumb to appreciate just how fortunate they are to have actual FREEDOM. For all the identity politics messages we get besieged with on a daily basis, everyone living here has a unique American privilege that puts them in the world's "one percent" in terms of opportunity and the right to pursue whatever type of happiness suits us.

Far too many people take our freedoms for granted as well as our good fortune in that unlike Cuba, we are not struggling with major food shortages. We live in a country that puts its pets on diets. I’m not sure you could explain that to Cubans, nor could you tell a people facing societal bankruptcy that your government is so oppressive it's paying citizens more money to stay home than it is to return to work thanks to enhanced unemployment benefits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

So many Americans seem to have lost their perspective in this country. After all, but we do we have a freedom of speech guarantee that allows an obscure Olympic hammer thrower like Gwen Berry to gain fame by disrespecting our national anthem and being cheered for her bravery by fellow American haters. This, despite the fact that history has shown bashing this "oppressive country" can be the quickest way to a lucrative sneaker deal, ala Colin Kapernick. Again, if an athlete bashed the Cuban government on an Olympic podium, you wouldn't get a sneaker deal, you’d be lucky to get a plea deal so you didn't spend the rest of your life in prison.

My point is, bashing America may be considered courageous in some circles in an era where it seems like just about every government and corporate institution is encouraging you to do so.

But think again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No, real courage is what they're doing in Cuba right now by taking to the streets at the risk of being jailed or even killed by an authoritarian government that, in the words of Cuban-American Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "has brutalized and denied freedom to generations of Cubans, forcing many including my family to flee or be murdered, and over the coming days will widen its violence to try to suppress the brave protesters in the streets."

The America of 2021 is not an oppressive country in any way, shape or form. If you believe it is, I've got a bridge I wanna sell you in Cuba. Be sure to pack plenty of food if you visit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JIMMY FAILLA