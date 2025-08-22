Cracker Barrel abandons customers, female enlistment surges, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: Trump's crime crackdown is yielding MASSIVE results

Fox News host Sean Hannity touts the 'massive results' of President Donald Trump's crackdown on violent crime on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host touts the 'massive results' of President Donald Trump's crackdown on violent crime. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Churchill then, and now. Continue reading…

DIGITAL BATTLEGROUND – TikTok alone won't stop Gen Z from drifting to AOC. Trump must do 3 things next. Continue reading…

KEEP AMERICA SAFE – Federal law enforcement risk their lives daily — now some Democrats want to make it worse. Continue reading…

EMPTY PROMISES – Talks stall, Putin grins: weak guarantees invite the next Russian strike. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses Democrats streaming their latest political stunts and Sen. Chuck Schumer appointing Jackie Kennedy's grandson, who mocked Melania Trump on Instagram, to the America250 Commission. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Nobody should take history lessons from Kamala Harris Video

CORPORATE SLOP – Cracker Barrel abandons customers. Continue reading…

THE WARRIOR ETHOS – Why female enlistment is surging under Trump. Continue reading…

GOING VIRAL – I made memes for the White House. Here’s what I learned. Continue reading…

08.22.25

