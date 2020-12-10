Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Daniel Henninger: The new COVID resistance

A population of deplorables is rising among people who aren’t in MAGA hats

Daniel Henninger
By Daniel Henninger | The Wall Street Journal
close
Staten Island bar owner arrested after defying NY COVID restrictionsVideo

Staten Island bar owner arrested after defying NY COVID restrictions

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss outrage over shutdown

Despite the Trump election challenges, despite the Georgia Senate runoff that has turned Loeffler, Warnock, Perdue and Ossoff into unlikely household names, the most intriguing consequence of the 2020 election is Nancy Pelosi’s slim Democratic majority in the House. How did that happen?

Hundreds of protesters gather outside Staten Island restaurant in show of support for ownerVideo

The unexpected result suggests that, like much else in 2020, something is causing beliefs and allegiances to shift in the U.S. One of those forces is COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER 

Joe Biden made a core voting issue out of President Trump’s leadership and statements during the early months of the pandemic. Some 10 endless months later, with a resurgence of infections and hospitalizations, we have entered a new phase of the country’s experience with COVID. The terms of the relationship between political leadership and public assent to that leadership are being reset.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memories of Mr. Trump’s role are fading, and Mr. Biden’s daily oversight is six weeks away. That means some of the most visible dissenters from the Trump coronavirus policy are themselves in charge of managing the pressures of the current surge, to wit: Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING DANIEL HENNINGER'S COLUMN IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DANIEL HENNINGER 

Daniel Henninger is the Wonder Land columnist for The Wall Street Journal where he serves as Deputy Editorial Page Editor. Follow him on Twitter @DanHenninger.