Cory Booker's latest stunt, Social Security under attack, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host unpacks border security under the Trump administration. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – How the Senate and House find 2 trillion dollars. Continue reading…

FACEPALM – Cory Booker’s latest stunt could embarrass Democrats. Continue reading…

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN – Social Security is under attack. Gutting it is a broken promise. Continue reading…

TAX DAY – DOGE reveals what you get for the half million you'll pay in taxes over your lifetime. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor talks movie remakes and the former vice president's latest speech. Continue watching…

CLASS DISMISSED – Democrats still haven't learned one important lesson from the 2024 election. Continue reading…

NOT AMERICA FIRST – Right starts to sound like the Left on tariffs. Continue reading…

HOPE, JOY, SORROW – Palm Sunday is a gift to all of us. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…