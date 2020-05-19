William McGurn: Coronavirus education — Jerry Falwell Jr. got this right

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

How it must hurt to have to admit: Jerry Falwell Jr. was right.

No doubt this explains why we’re not reading stories about how the president of Liberty University kept his Lynchburg, Va., campus open while keeping his community safe from COVID-19. The doomsday predicted when Falwell announced Liberty students would return after spring break never came to pass.

On March 16, three days after that announcement, Falwell had to abandon his plans for in-person classes when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of more than 100 people. So Liberty moved its classes online. Thanks to long experience with such instruction — Liberty already had 100,000 online students — the move wasn’t as wrenching as it was for others. Meanwhile, students could still come back to campus if they chose, and about 1,200 of them did.

From the reaction, you would have thought returning to Liberty was a death sentence. An emergency-room physician told the Daily Beast, “If Liberty University reopens, people will die.”

