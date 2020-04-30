Deroy Murdock: Democrats on coronavirus — candidates mum on COVID-19 during debates

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Donald Trump’s critics pound the same drum daily: He waited too long to take COVID-19 seriously. He responded too slowly.

“Many Americans are saying the exact same thing about you,” CBS News’ impertinent correspondent Weijia Jiang sassed the president Sunday. “You should have warned them the virus was spreading like wildfire through the month of February instead of holding rallies with thousands of people.”

In fact, Trump’s actions below confirm that he energetically fought the virus in January and February. But how much warning did Americans get from Democrats who want to unseat Trump? Across multiple televised showdowns, while the pandemic grew, those who crave his job stayed mum about COVID-19. Rather than focus public attention on this outbreak, they wallowed in debate-stage navel-gazing.

CNN hosted a Democrat face-off at Iowa’s Drake University on Jan. 14. A week earlier, Trump’s Centers for Disease Control issued a travel notice on Wuhan, China, and launched its Coronavirus Incident Management System. Regardless, neither a warning about nor a mention of the coronavirus passed the lips of former Vice President Joe Biden or Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont or Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Instead, they discussed such matters as Iran, Iraq, fracking and whether a woman could get elected president.

