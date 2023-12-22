Consumerism undermines traditional family Christmas, but there are ways to fix that

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a common holiday tragedy: no matter how many days or weeks mom and dad spend frantically scouring the shopping mall for every gift on Suzie’s list, she will be upset when her stocking doesn’t contain the one toy she really wanted. Worn out with exhaustion, her parents will embark on "just one more" Christmas Eve trip to the crowded mall to purchase the final gift, only to discover that it is out of stock.

Sound familiar?

At some point in our lives, we have each lost our tranquility to this type of holiday chaos and consumerism. Many Americans today, however, are replacing religious devotion with a disordered focus on money and fortune, according to a 2023 Gallup poll. Allowing consumerism to displace faith in God, especially during a time of year dedicated to religious celebration, leaves too many Americans feeling anxious, stressed and unfulfilled.

CENTURIES-OLD ADVENT TRADITION, LAS POSADAS, SHARES FAITH-FILLED 'OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEACE'

It’s time for our culture to rediscover lasting happiness inspired by gratitude and Judeo-Christian values.

A shift in personal values over the past two decades forecasts an unhappy future for American society. Since 2002, Americans’ concern for money has risen 12 percentage points, from 67% to 79%, according to Gallup polling.

Meanwhile, a survey by the American Psychiatric Association recently found that nearly a third of Americans are more stressed out this holiday season than they were last year. Financial concerns, including the cost of holiday gifts and meals, ranked top among the sources of anxiety reported by participants.

Increased materialistic stress comes alongside a steep decline in religiosity among the American public. The Gallup polling reveals that American concern for religion has declined by 12 percentage points in the past two decades. Today, only 45% of Americans say religion is very important in their daily lives, while only 25% say that it is fairly important. The poll results, while dismal, are unsurprising.

The number of Americans with no religious affiliation, commonly referred to as the "nones," has reached about 20% of the U.S. population. Church attendance is down, with an average of 30% of U.S. adults claiming to attend churches, synagogues, mosques or temples in the past seven days.

Fortunately, Americans can save their children from the mental and spiritual fatigue of rampant materialism if they are empowered to embrace the Judeo-Christian ideals on which our nation was founded. Such revitalization must begin in the classroom and at the kitchen table.

For too long, classical education has been pushed to the wayside, making room for widespread discontent among American youth. In its place, students have been inundated by political agendas that have no place in K-12 education.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Most recently, impressionable, young minds have been warped by teachers pushing sexually explicit materials and gender ideology agendas. Many of the students who embrace this ideology develop mental health disorders and as a result, endure intense psychological suffering.

Indeed, both the young and the young at heart are suffering the effects of poor education. Less than half of adults surveyed in 2022 could name the three branches of the American government. The next generation must return to a holistic study of history, math and civics education to inspire gratitude instead of greed.

Increased materialistic stress comes alongside a steep decline in religiosity among the American public. The Gallup polling reveals that American concern for religion has declined by 12 percentage points in the past two decades. Today, only 45% of Americans say religion is very important in their daily lives, while only 25% say that it is fairly important. The poll results, while dismal, are unsurprising.

Parents, meanwhile, must not be left out of their child’s personal formation. In several states, efforts are under way to empower families to enroll their students in whichever school setting best suits their child’s moral development. Putting education in the hands of parents is also a vital reminder that instruction begins in the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Families who simply read the Thanksgiving story to their children can inspire an appreciation for the things that matter all year round, including family, community and religion. Better yet, reciting George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation or reading the nativity story around the table each holiday season can instill lifelong lessons and traditions that counter mainstream holiday chaos.

Disordered concern for the things of this world will always lead to dissatisfaction. It's up to each of us to keep Christmas joy in our hearts all year round by remembering what this season is all about: a baby laid in a manger who gave his life for us all.