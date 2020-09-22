Gutfeld on CNN’s far-left activist anchors

As President Trump prepares to fill a seat on the Supreme Court, CNN anchor Don Lemon fills his diaper.

Here’s an on-air exchange Lemon had with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo:

Cuomo: “No matter what happens, everybody sticks with their team.”

SEN. TED CRUZ CONFRONTS CBS NEWS ON SUPREME COURT COVERAGE, SAYS ‘EVERYONE HAS SWITCHED POSITIONS’ SINCE 2016

Lemon: “We're going to have to blow up the entire system. And you know what we're going to have to do?”

Cuomo: “I don't know, buddy.”

Lemon: “Yes. What you have to do …”

Cuomo: “You just got to vote.”

Lemon: “Honestly, from what your closing argument is, you're going to have to get rid of the Electoral College.”

Extremism is in at CNN — a symptom of cognitive failure. For to hold such extreme notions, you must embrace the irrational. As for real problems? Just deny.

Yeah, the guy who wants to destroy the system actually denies it when people are actually destroying the system! Remember, there’s no crime! Because he dined in New York City.

Don Lemon said on CNN: “We went out and had a great dinner in New York City tonight. People actually walked up to us and said thank you for, ‘I watch you every night.’ I can't believe they thought they did a double-take and I was actually hanging out and not seeing us on the TV screen. But New York City was not, you know, hellscape, was it?”

Cuomo: “I mean that one guy ran by with the machete who tried to get — no, of course it isn't.”

Nice journalism. No wonder CNN is now just Weekly World News with Botox. Hey, I didn't get stabbed! Waiter, more Pinot! This is the same guy who mocked the mayhem, until the polls mocked him.

Lemon said earlier on CNN in a mocking voice: “Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they are going to take your country away. And they are taking down the statues.”

Cuomo then said sarcastically: “Crime is rising …”

Lemon: “Crime is rising.”

Cuomo: “As they defund police.”

Lemon: “Oh my gosh. It's so bad.”

But later Lemon changed his tune and said in a serious tone: “The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling.”

The stats, the crimes, the victims, the torched city blocks ... they don’t exist until the polling says so. Worse, after forever denying provable violence they still scream about an imagined hell that will come if Trump does X or Y.

But these apocalypses never come. Unless ... they themselves create them,

Meaning: they used their premise of a future Trumpian hell to validate the actual hell their own business model creates. They envision Trump destroying society, but they’re doing the real work; excusing the real chaos. Which happened.

A summary:

As crime surges, citizens flee cities and the police resign — we know what’s coming. And when it comes, you know who'll still be calling it a peaceful protest, from a secure location, Pinot in one hand, 911 on speed dial in the other.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Sept. 22, 2020.

