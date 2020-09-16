Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Gutfeld on Joe Biden playing music

Will this win over Hispanic voters? I don't think so.

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
Gutfeld pans Joe Biden's play for the Latino vote in Florida

Gutfeld pans Joe Biden's play for the Latino vote in Florida

While Donald Trump was handing out peace deals like Snickers bars at Halloween, what was his opponent up to? Three little words: ay, yi and yi.

Playing a Spanish song with those words was Joe Biden’s attempt to appeal to Hispanic voters at a campaign event commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month.

One wonders what Biden would have done if he was commemorating African American heritage. Or German heritage. Or Native American heritage. Would he come out and do a war dance with Liz Warren?

At least he didn’t play “Macarena.”

Although I'm impressed that Gramps was able to work the phone. Or knew that it was a phone. I give him points for not trying to stick a quarter in it and try to dial.

Of course, the song’s creator was at the event, so Joe thought this was clever. But Eva Longoria was also present.

But if playing that song was Biden’s idea, fine. It appeared like all things clueless politicians do — a mix of pandering and more pandering. Will this win over Hispanic voters? I don't think so.

In fact, if I were a Hispanic voter, I'd be like: You got to be kidding me. I would have played a song by the band Cannibal Grandpa.

That’s why I'm not in politics.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Sept. 16, 2020.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. He is author of the new book, "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help."  Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld