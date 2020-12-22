Jason F. Wright: Christmas 2020 -- Why your tree needs a pair of glasses this year

Why do we have a pair of glasses hanging from our Christmas tree?

They look so odd tucked among the other ornaments. The branches holding them snug and safe. They protect the message. Tiny little arms clutching, clinging, begging. "Please don’t go. Let’s not forget one another."

But they’re not just an ornament. And they’re not just glasses. They’re a gift. A simple symbol.

They’re a reminder to see one another the way the Lord sees us. And it’s a lesson I need now more than ever.

Too often during this bizarre year — one that has felt like an endless, awful nightmare — I’ve been too quick to judge. I’ve barely blinked and formed opinions based on flash impressions.

Too many times I’ve mined faults instead of hunting for gold.

I’ve found flaws when I should have spotted what’s special. I’ve focused on my own eyesight instead of His. But didn’t He show the way?

Christ had such perfect vision during His mortal ministry and the scriptures reveal His pattern of seeing people. Never too busy, too proud, too Holy.

He didn’t quiz people on politics, party, or class. He didn’t assign value based on life choices he disagreed with.

Yes, He wasn’t afraid to inspire them, and us, to be better. But His love wasn’t conditional.

With His glorious Godly glasses, Christ didn’t see the packaging, He saw only the soul inside.

And, of course, nothing has changed.

Even today, from a throne beyond Bethlehem, Christ sees us not as polished and rough, Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor. He sees us as potential-packed imperfect sons and daughters of the same perfect Father.

1 Samuel 16:7 isn’t just a warm and fuzzy phrase, it’s a divine lesson and a marvelous model for living our best lives. "For the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart."

As I’ve pondered our unprecedented 2020 and the sacred season upon us, I decided I needed this visual reminder. Why? To remember... That God loves us all. That He sees us all. That His spiritual eyesight is so crystal clear, he doesn’t just see those who’ve wandered off the path, he sees those who’ve drifted so far from the path they can’t even see it anymore.

Isn’t it miraculous? His vision never fails.

How about you? Will you give yourself — and God — a unique Christmas gift this year?

Find an old pair of glasses, any kind, and tuck them in your tree. Let them remind you and your family to see others His way. With His patient, loving, forgiving, eyes.

From my eyes to you and yours — Merry Christmas.

