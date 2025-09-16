Charlie Kirk's faith, are Americans ready for socialism, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the latest details in the investigation of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Saving civil discourse. Continue reading…

DOCTRINE OF DESPAIR – Charlie Kirk urged kids to dream big. Democrats tell them the dream is rigged. Continue reading…

EXPECT THE WORST – Are Americans ready for the awful reality of socialism? Continue reading…

MIKE PENCE – Five years on, the Abraham Accords still point the way to peace. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reflects on Charlie Kirk's faith as well as his legacy. Continue watching…

NASA AT A CROSSROADS – Trump’s plan to refocus, explore and beat China. Continue reading…

TRUMP GETS IT – Prayer isn’t the problem. Silencing it is. Continue reading…

STRIKE A POSE – Vogue has finally discovered Western Americana — years later than everyone else. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…