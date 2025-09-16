Charlie Kirk's faith, are Americans ready for socialism, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the latest details in the investigation of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Continue watching…
HUGH HEWITT – Saving civil discourse. Continue reading…
DOCTRINE OF DESPAIR – Charlie Kirk urged kids to dream big. Democrats tell them the dream is rigged. Continue reading…
EXPECT THE WORST – Are Americans ready for the awful reality of socialism? Continue reading…
MIKE PENCE – Five years on, the Abraham Accords still point the way to peace. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reflects on Charlie Kirk's faith as well as his legacy. Continue watching…
NASA AT A CROSSROADS – Trump’s plan to refocus, explore and beat China. Continue reading…
TRUMP GETS IT – Prayer isn’t the problem. Silencing it is. Continue reading…
STRIKE A POSE – Vogue has finally discovered Western Americana — years later than everyone else. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…