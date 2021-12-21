Celebrating Christmas and Baby Jesus can bring peace and joy, no matter life's challenges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I was speaking with a longtime friend the other day, and we were relating how we were both going through some stressful times. We then acknowledged that the last two years of the virus combined with the seemingly growing animosity and even hate between Americans caused by our ever-widening ideological differences was making things exponentially worse.

As we closed our conversation, he asked me if I was going to be OK.

"I am," I answered honestly. "I truly am."

"Why do you sound so positive?" he asked.

"Because it is Christmastime. And for me, that still means it’s ultimately all about the birth of the Baby Jesus. A birth which to me, still signifies, joy, hope, peace and redemption."

I said that and say that as one who deeply respects anyone’s right to believe in any faith or no faith. Hopefully, whether they believe or not, they will still endeavor to practice the "Golden Rule" while on this earth.

While I do enjoy the many secular trappings of Christmas – Santa Claus, Christmas trees, homes and streets decorated – the true meaning of the holiday still comes down to the birth of that little baby now 2021 years ago.

My personal relationship with that Baby Jesus began when I was but 5 years old. While in school, they were selling Christmas knickknacks on a small table in the hallway. Within them, I spotted a tiny plastic Nativity scene with Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus. For some reason, as soon as I looked at it, I was deeply touched by the smiling face of that little Baby Jesus. Something about it instantly brought me great personal comfort.

I do believe.

The problem for me was that it cost $1.

My family was going through great dysfunction at the time and money was in short supply. That said, I did manage to scrounge up the dollar in the form of four quarters and purchase the Nativity scene the very next morning.

Because of the dysfunction of my parents and the abject poverty it caused, we had already been evicted from several homes by the time I was 5. It would happen again just two weeks after I brought home my little plastic Baby Jesus.

When the constables came to throw us out, they found me hiding in a closet and crying while clutching that Baby Jesus to my chest. A Baby Jesus I never let go of and which brings me great comfort and peace to this very day.

As more and more of our fellow Americans turn away from faith and as more and more in the clergy dishonor their faith, my belief in that Baby Jesus grows ever stronger.

I do believe.

And because I do, celebrating the birth of the Baby Jesus and what that birth signified to the world, not only brings me much-needed inner peace and joy, but serves as a burst of energy that renews my faith in not only Him, but the belief that there is still great good in humanity.

So for those reasons and more, I will be fine no matter the obstacles before me.

Baby Jesus has me covered for this Christmas and every Christmas.

His birth created the holiday that spreads secular and spiritual happiness the world over.

Merry Christmas.