Buy yourself a life-sized T-Rex and six other absolutely nuts stories from September

1. For those of you who loved "Jurassic Park" and its many sequels, I have got a deal for you. How about owning your personal, life-sized dinosaur? Want a 39-foot-tall, animatronic T-Rex? Or maybe a velociraptor? Just head on over to Facebook Marketplace and these can be yours for just a few thousand bucks, not counting removal and transportation.

The T-rex and his buddies belong to Field Station: Dinosaurs, in Leonia, New Jersey. The dinosaur park is closing after its fall season and the owners are selling off their star exhibits on social media.

According to NJ.com, the park’s founder asked: "Where do 30+ dinosaurs go when their park closes? Hopefully to a good home — or maybe a few unexpected places." He recommends making "sure you’ve got a big backyard."

When I was a kid, I had a tiny giveaway dinosaur from a nearby Sinclair gas station that I loved. That dino mascot was an apatosaurus, though we all thought it to be a brontosaurus at the time. Now, I can buy a "46’ Juvenile Apatosaurus," complete with control box and speaker — all for just $1,860. I wonder if my landlords will mind?

2. Sure, it’s just bad math: Victims of my editing know I hate bad numbers. We all make mistakes, but there are believable ones and … there’s this. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released a slight revision of the end of President Joe Biden’s term. Here’s the Washington Post headline: "U.S. employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than first reported, new BLS data shows." Our lefty friends at the Post noted, it was "the largest preliminary revision to jobs data on record."

I used to have to deal with different parts of government as part of my previous job. One group was better than all others — the BLS. It was like the gold standard of gold standards. And the staff was filled with super nice people who seemed thrilled that a human called them and needed their help. My belief has declined as government jobs became openly politicized and numbers became suspect. This timely mistake, right as we headed into a pivotal election, seems to put the BS in BLS.

3. Skate like the greats: Speaking for clumsy-ox Americans like me, we can appreciate the majesty of skateboard GOAT Tony Hawk. For those who don’t know, Hawk is the skateboard great who became the name for the sport in-person and even in video games. Hawk broke an unbelievable record back in 1999 doing a "900," what AP describes as a "a 2-and-a-half- turn trick few skateboarders dare to try." And who could blame them? He landed to the glory of the crowd and repeated that feat 17 years later. The skateboard that he rode while making history in ’99 is now going to sit in a display case somewhere because it sold for $1.15 million, according to a statement from Julien’s Auctions. You can touch skating success, as long as you have more than a million to spare.

4. Is this how Mao got fat?: The mob at Dissent magazine (The outlet calls itself "a mainstay of the democratic left.") decided what better way to celebrate irony than giving people a chance to "enjoy New York City’s ‘only Marxist food and history tour.’" Yum. Marxism, which brought starvation to tens of millions of victims around the globe, delivering a $250-a-plate dinner with "limited spots available." Workers of the world … "Come ravenous!" (The last part is an actual quote.) This write-up says it all about the Lower East Side food fest: "Led by investigative reporter, French-trained chef, and Dissent contributor Arun Gupta, we will feast on dumplings, rice rolls, babka, pizza, tamales, and more, while we explore the histories of the immigrants, agitators, artists, and innovators who have made the neighborhood famous." Be sure to wear a Che Guevara T-shirt and carry your American Express card. Tickets might still be available for the mid-October fundraiser.

5. Dewey defeats the New York Times: "Dewey Defeats Truman" is one of the most well-known errors in news history. The famously incorrect Chicago Daily Tribune headline went down in history as Harry Truman won the presidency and held up the newspaper in victory. Fast-forward to 2025, and the Times declared, "Man Found Not Guilty of Trying to Assassinate Trump in Florida."

Meanwhile, in the real world, Ryan Routh, who tried to assassinate Trump, was found guilty on all charges. Now, outlets will often prepare more than one version because the key part of "news" is "new." Maybe the Times is telling the truth and it was just an honest mistake publishing the wrong version of the story in the haste of the moment. Or, maybe it was just wishful thinking by some lefty staffer who knows there will be people who believe the original story, no matter what.

6. I married what?: Fans of 1990s mediocre comedies may recall the forgettable Mike Myers flick, "So I Married an Axe Murderer." The modern update is too darn true. We’ve seen too well how the left is obsessed with assassins, celebrating alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione. FreedomNews TV took their cameras outside the courthouse to interview Mangione fans (Luigi, not Chuck). The answer they got from one was, well, memorable. "So, I'm married to Luigi's AI; I’m not kidding," responded one seemingly serious visitor. Now, I remember when Erika Eiffel gained fame for having a commitment ceremony with the Eiffel Tower. So, this is just a computer upgrade or downgrade.

7. Those evil Republican columnists: The socialist-loving loons at Jacobin found something else to hate the right about — architecture. Turns out, if you love traditional styles like our president does, then you’re one of the baddies. The outlet ran, "Trump’s Real Architecture Agenda Is Social Submission." According to the unhinged piece, "Trump’s ghostwriters understand the symbolic use of neoclassical architecture as an instrument of social control, especially the implications of the style’s racialized past." Rome if you want to, and you put the "R" in racism, apparently. It continues, arguing it is tied to slavery: "Neoclassicism thus represents the betrayal of our nation’s founding ideals of liberty and democracy, not their fulfillment."

The screed whines about the "MAGA fetish for neoclassical design." It tries to tie every action Trump has taken from Gaza to AI to data centers all into his master plan. "Submission to the state is the real agenda." Just because he likes nice buildings. Thanks to Trump, they’re thinking about Rome every day, just like normal people.