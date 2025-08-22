BROADCAST BIAS: Networks distort what Trump really wants to fix about our museums

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Touring the nation’s capital usually includes visiting one of more of the Smithsonian museums. Most Americans would agree with this sentiment: "Museums in our nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history."

That sentiment came from President Donald Trump’s executive order in March, announcing a review of museum exhibits to try and reintroduce a notion of "American exceptionalism" in federally funded museums before we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding.

Naturally, the reflexively anti-Trump broadcast networks hate it, because Trump said it. They speak in dark tones about forcing museums to "align with Trump’s vision." Oh, museums are already aligned with a vision — the DEI vision.

LIZ PEEK: TRUMP DECLARES WAR ON WOKE—AND THIS BELOVED MUSEUM IS IN HIS CROSSHAIRS

Liberal journalists with their fancy Ivy League degrees feel a kinship with their classmates who brought their ideology into being museum curators. Reviewing museum contents is like reviewing the bias of "public broadcasting." That’s trashed as authoritarian censorship. It creates a "chilling effect."

The Smithsonian reports 62% of its funding comes from the federal government. It’s not undemocratic to think that most Americans believe their country should be celebrated and not painted as a malignant tumor on the globe. The leftist goal is to put a "chilling effect" on our patriotism and expose "white fragility."

On ABC’s "World News Tonight," the screen read "TRUMP ESCALATES ATTACKS ON MUSEUMS." White House reporter Mary Bruce was the substitute anchor. She announced: "The president targeting what he calls woke exhibits, saying museums should focus more on America's, quote, brightness, and not on, quote, ‘how bad slavery was.’"

TRUMP CALLS SMITHSONIAN 'OUT OF CONTROL' AND ORDERS SWEEPING REVIEW OF ALL MUSEUMS AND PROGRAMMING

They took him out of context. His recent Truth Social post was about the Big Picture: "The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future." ABC’s Jonathan Karl later read just the first half of that message.

Karl concluded with a statement from the woke folks at the American Alliance of Museums, who "said that no president has the power to impose the kind of review that Trump is demanding." Wrong. If you take federal funds, the people who approve the federal spending can impose conditions. It’s that simple.

On Tuesday’s "CBS Mornings," co-host Tony Dokoupil landed more in the center as his fellow co-hosts supported the current wokeness at the museums. He said America is "not above critique. But we shouldn’t look at our history with contempt, either. And there is some room for correction back toward the middle."

On "CBS Evening News Plus" that night, CBS anchor John Dickerson ran with the lefty spin that Trump wants to minimize or censor slavery as a topic in the Smithsonian, arguing it’s an affront to "American exceptionalism" and the memory of Union soldiers who fought the Civil War to end it. Wrong. Honoring the men who died to fight slavery and the Confederacy is something Trump and conservatives favor. It’s the left that wants to keep America perennially in a pit of racial despair.

AMERICAN HISTORY WON'T BE DISPLAYED 'IN A WOKE MANNER' AT SMITHSONIAN, TRUMP SAYS

Wednesday’s "PBS News Hour" turned to Black leftist Professor Peniel Joseph, who claimed that Trump’s side of this fight could be smeared as "redemptionists who are supporters of the racial status quo that existed long in this country, both during slavery and then during the period of Jim Crow after."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

PBS News tweeted: "President Trump described Smithsonian museums as ‘out of control’ for emphasizing, in his view, ‘how bad slavery was.’ It's part of a pattern in his second term to reframe historical narratives about racism and discrimination." This implies Trump thinks slavery wasn’t so bad.

If you take federal funds, the people who approve the federal spending can impose conditions. It’s that simple.

NPR mangled it as well, introducing the subject on Thursday’s "Morning Edition" like this: "New York Times investigative reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones talks about President Trump's criticism of the Smithsonian, saying the institution focuses too much on ‘how bad slavery was.’"

CNN'S JENNINGS SAYS SAME CRITICS OF TRUMP'S SMITHSONIAN REVIEW WERE CHEERING DESTRUCTION OF MONUMENTS IN 2020

Hannah-Jones, whose "1619 Project" was excoriated by historians as misinformation, was platformed by NPR host Michel Martin so she could cry fascism: "Donald Trump is engaging in what Jason Stanley, in his book ‘How Fascism Works,’ calls trying to create this mythic past. And this mythic past is a past that was racially pure, and one that is being used to really distract us as our democratic norms are being eroded."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday’s "NBC Nightly News," anchor Tom Llamas was able to balance Trump’s message. He was "accusing the Smithsonian of bashing America, including focusing on how bad slavery was instead of the country's successes." Reporter Gabe Gutierrez recited both halves of Trump’s Truth Social post. They balanced that with a Maryland pastor, Segun Adebayo of the Macedonian Baptist Church, calling Trump’s comments "downright offensive" and "evil."

The woke crusade inside the federal establishment since the George Floyd riots of 2020 is being challenged by Republicans. As usual, the liberal networks suggest that it’s not factual that our institutions are riddled with wokeness – and that no one should dare to interfere with it.