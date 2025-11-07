BROADCAST BIAS: From Camelot to Whine-a-Lot, Michelle Obama claims she’s mistreated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No first couple has been more adored by the national media in modern times than Barack and Michelle Obama. From their first campaign for the White House in 2008, they were compared to John and Jackie Kennedy for their style and grace. But Mrs. Obama still claims she’s been mistreated in her latest three-network love-bomb book tour.

Her new book is titled "The Look," a coffee-table book chock-full of fashion photos (list price $50). You can wallow in her "intimate and candid stories" about what she wore. It all sounds very self-impressed.

The tour began with an ABC Sunday night "20/20" special on Nov. 2 titled: "Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look." Robin Roberts was gushing from the get-go: "As First Lady, you shot out of a cannon, any every eyeball in the world is gonna be on you."

Roberts read some complaints from her book: "We were all too aware that as a first Black couple, we couldn’t afford any missteps. And that as a Black woman, I was under a particularly white hot glare." She added a prompt: "Did you feel that?" Well, she wrote it!

Michelle answered: "Making a mistake in a political environment where you're the first and people are – where your opponents are using your race as a fear-based strategy to make you seem like the other, then everything matters." This is a weird flex, because the entire Obama strategy was about how wonderfully different they were, the brilliant high-achieving two-lawyer couple.

But she kept kvetching: "You couldn’t afford to get anything wrong, because you didn’t get the – at least until the country came to know us, we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten."

This is flat-out false. From the minute the Obamas came onto the national scene in 2004 – the media were in love. Grace overflowed like Niagara Falls. Conservatives may have harshly criticized them, but those comments were dismissed – as she wanted it -- as a "fear-based strategy."

This special may have been like other prime-time Michelle-ogling specials, like the CBS-aired Oprah Winfrey interview in December 2016, where Oprah touted her as both a "pop-culture icon" and "the coolest First Lady in U.S. history."

But it’s a dramatic contrast with what happened to First Lady Melania Trump on an ABC "20/20" special in October 2018. ABC’s Tom Llamas – now NBC’s evening anchorman – asked a series of rude and personal questions, not the kind Hillary Clinton would get:

"You're not the first First Lady to have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities. Has this put a strain on your marriage?"

"During the ‘Access Hollywood’ incident during the campaign, your husband apologized to you. Has your husband apologized to you since you've been in the White House?"

And in closing: "You mentioned you still have a good marriage. Do you love your husband?"

So, who was not receiving grace?

Mrs. Obama also appeared on CBS, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a show dominated by the host fawning over Democrat leaders. Colbert threw softballs: "When did you realize that [fashion] was something to wield? That it actually was a power?"

She replied: "I knew very quickly that I had to control every aspect of how I showed up in the world. It was a race to let the country learn me for me before they learn this other crazy woman that they were talking about, the angry bitter Black woman that was a terrorist and a danger to her country, and didn’t love her country."

Honk if you remember Republicans calling Michelle Obama a dangerous terrorist. "Angry and bitter" is a plausible description, as you can hear in these comments. That's just as it came across in February 2008, after most states had voted, when she at least drew conservative notice for saying, "For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country." National Review's Jim Geraghty called the remark "strikingly ungracious."

She concluded the latest interview: "And how I showed up in the world played a huge role in just reminding people that we're normal people. Yes, we’re Black. But we bleed red, and we love red, white and blue." That’s a campaign answer. They are not "normal people." Their first post-presidential book deal was for an estimated $65 million.

She also highlighted how she showed the First Lady can be "sexy": "I wanted to take advantage of the fact that as the First Lady, yes, you can be smart and educated and beautiful, and sexy and interesting and all those things. And yes, you can be a Black woman, a tall 5-foot-11 Black woman."

NBC paired Mrs. Obama with Jenna Bush Hager, because the Bushes adore the Obamas just like the media do. Michelle kept pitching the racism stuff: "The light was a little bit brighter because politics created an otherness. There were some people who tried to paint everything we did as a sign that we weren't ready, that we weren't suited, that we weren't American enough," she claimed.

She was also asked to drop rhetorical bombs on President Donald Trump demolishing the East Wing to build a grand new ballroom for future generations. The whole TV tour felt like the latest 21-softball salute.

