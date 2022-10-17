Blake Masters' criticism of the military is way off base

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Loaded into an amphibious assault vehicle, I spent a lot of time shoulder-to-shoulder riding across the Iraqi desert with people from all walks of life.

Country boys from Ohio, Cajuns from Louisiana, fathers from New Mexico, and brothers from the Navajo Nation were just a small cross-section of our company–Lima, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines.

We were Marines sent to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. But despite receiving the same training, we were all very different people. That’s what made us stronger.

BLAKE MASTERS TO HEADLINE NATIONAL SECURITY EVENT, SAYS MARK KELLY 'FOOLED' VOTERS ON BORDER POSITION

So when I see Blake Masters, a man who has never served and made his career at a hedge fund, disparage our military and disrespect those who have put on the uniform to defend this great nation, it pisses me off.

Masters called America’s military "totally incompetent." He called our military leaders — those who take on the responsibility of leading our troops and making impossibly difficult decisions — "bozos."

Now, I’ve done my fair share of criticizing our military leaders for their wartime decision-making, but that’s because I’ve seen their decisions in action in Iraq. And I know, ultimately, these generals are patriots, but to go so far as to call them "rotten" and attack their character is a bridge too far.

ARIZONA SENATE RACE DEBATE: DEMOCRAT MARK KELLY, REPUBLICAN BLAKE MASTERS CLASH OVER IMMIGRATION, ABORTION

Masters’ habit of disrespecting our military is nothing new — he’s previously called World War Two "unjust," defended 9/11 conspiracies and encouraged others to look into the "official story" of the terrorist attacks, and said Al Qaeda is not a real threat to America.

He’s even gone so far as to suggest we purge our military leadership — fire all generals, and replace them with "the most conservative colonels." His calls to replace our experienced leaders with partisan figures illustrates just how little he understands about our armed forces.

Look, my politics are no secret, but when I was in a war zone, I didn’t care if the Marine sweeping a house with me was a Republican or a Democrat.

In Congress as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I work with members of both parties to ensure our military is prepared to defend itself against threats such as those from Russia and China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And if Blake Masters thinks our military is worse off because our generals want to create a more diverse fighting force, I’m sorry to say, he just doesn’t fully understand national security and foreign policy.

But can you blame the guy for his ignorance? He did spend a decade living in Silicon Valley, serving no one but himself and his billionaire benefactor Peter Thiel.

So let me put it plainly for Masters: In Arizona, we respect those who serve. We honor their sacrifice and we celebrate everything they’ve given to defend this country. It’s who we are — and it’s clearly who he is not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I don’t care who you are — Democrat, Republican, or Independent — you owe it to our military members and veterans to respect them, to honor them, to recognize their expertise, and to acknowledge everything they’ve sacrificed so that you can sleep at night knowing this country is safe.

And if you don’t get that — you have no business running for office. It’s that simple.