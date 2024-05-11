Biden's unvetted migrant parole plan putting every community at risk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No president in American history has jeopardized our sovereignty and sat idly by as millions of unvetted illegal migrants overrun our cities and states like Joe Biden has. With enough migrants to replace 36 states' populations, there is no way to ensure Americans' safety and security.

President Biden's mass parole scheme has put every American's safety and security at risk.

Case in point: The suspect in the murder of Laken Riley was admitted into the United States on parole, even remaining here after being arrested in New York. After being caught and released, he went on to commit another crime in Georgia before brutally murdering Laken at a park in broad daylight.

A crucial tool in Biden’s mass parole scheme is his CBP One App. By registering for this free app, migrants schedule parole appointments at American airports while they are still in their home countries. And remember, these are people often from high-risk countries of interest.

Bought and paid for with your tax dollars, these migrants are then securing direct flights to the U.S. with this app. Then, this administration allows illegal aliens to use this mobile app as a valid form of identification for boarding domestic flights.

Recently, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents exposed the scale of Biden’s illegal expansion of parole through the skies: over 200,000 illegal aliens from the Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) program were flown straight to American airports in 2023. Alarmingly, the documents also revealed that 1.6 million unvetted CHNV aliens registered on the CBP One app are waiting to come to an airport near you.

This abuse of parole is only one layer of Biden’s mass-parole "strategy," but an avenue that needs to be shut down immediately.

While airlines are by no means the kingpin of this problem, they are still complicit in allowing aliens to board their planes and cashing in on these taxpayer-funded flights that put Americans' security at risk.

Last week, Congress worked through reauthorizing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs, which support our aviation industry. That includes these same airlines that are allowing illegal immigrants to fly without proper security vetting as part of Biden’s mass parole scheme.

Their involvement in this practice must end immediately. Congress has the authority to slash their gate access at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), which is exactly what the End Aerial Invasion Act would do and why I’ve filed for it to be added to the FAA reauthorization.

Under this bill, any airline found to allow passengers using the CBP One App as a form of identification to board will lose its ability to fly out of DCA.

Suspected terrorists and violent criminals are well aware of the vulnerabilities in Biden’s weak immigration policies. The national security stakes are too high for airlines to rely on CBP One as a valid security screening tool.