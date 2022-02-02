Biden's TSA rewards criminal behavior by giving illegal immigrants freedom to fly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) last month confirmed that they've allowed illegal immigrants to use their arrest warrants as a valid proof of ID to board flights in the United States for more than a year.

Americans should be appalled by President Biden’s decision to reward criminal behavior but given his promises to provide free health care to illegals, tear down the wall, and make our heroic border agents his personal enemy, it’s hardly a surprise. Despite record illegal border crossings in 2021, the Biden administration has yet to take any deliberate action to defend the sovereignty of our republic and secure the southern border.

According to TSA, over 44,000 illegal aliens’ arrest warrants were validated as acceptable ID at U.S. airports between January to October 2021.

The recent videos from South Texas are truly unnerving. Hundreds of illegal migrants dropped off by the busload at local airports are not slated for deportation, but rather being rewarded with unrestricted domestic travel courtesy of President Biden and Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. While American citizens are required to show a valid, government-issued photo ID, illegal immigrants can use court documents from their arrest to freely fly around the country.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT: HOW THE SHOWDOWN BETWEEN NEIGHBORS CAME TO BE

According to TSA, over 44,000 illegal aliens’ arrest warrants were validated as acceptable ID at U.S. airports between January to October 2021. This shocking figure raises alarms for communities across the country, and I am demanding action against this president’s direct violation of federal law, and the harmful implications to our national security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

I’m proud to support the Crime Doesn’t Fly Act, which would immediately prevent the TSA from accepting arrest warrants as valid identification to board a plane. My views on illegal immigration are consistent and unwavering. If you want to experience the American dream, start by following our laws.

Those who violate our laws and cross between the ports of entry should be immediately deported, without exception. Furthermore, our laws are only as good as our enforcement, and President Biden’s commitment to undermine the rule of law and encourage illegal mass migration is both a dereliction of duty and a violation of his oath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We need a renewed commitment to defend our borders, uphold our laws, and put the safety and security of the American people first and foremost.

The American people should not be fooled, policies matter. President Trump and Republicans secured the border, Biden and the open-border Democrats surrendered it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM ROGER WILLIAMS