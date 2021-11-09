Democrats believe that 'everything is awesome' is the answer to Biden's plunging polls numbers: Jones

"Fox News Primetime" host Lawrence Jones discussed how the Democrats continue to double down on their messaging Tuesday night, adding that their messaging on critical race theory and the economy aren't a winning platform.

LAWRENCE JONES: It has now been a full week since the Democrats got beat down in Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin lead a red wave across the state and the Dems have had plenty of time to reflect on what happened, plenty of time to come up with a plan so they don't implicate themselves again in the midterms. Perhaps they should tweak the message or, God forbid, move a little toward the center… So what did the Democrats settle on? Are they going to turn down the crazy? Quite the contrary.

What's really disturbing is they think this whole strategy that "everything is awesome" is the answer to Joe Biden's plunging popularity numbers… need proof? Look no further than the White House briefing room, where all week they've been carting out different cabinet secretaries to explain just how awesome is infrastructure. Now, obviously nobody cares about this, but that won't stop them from trying. Did it ever cross your mind that perhaps the president's plunging poll numbers have nothing to do with infrastructure, that they might have something to do with vaccine mandates? The embarrassment in Afghanistan went out of control inflation that is so bad that people may not be able to afford Thanksgiving dinner. Nope, that can't possibly be wrong about any of those things. Everything is so awesome. It's you who needs to be reprogramed to believe the new line is simple. Everything is awesome. Spread the word now.