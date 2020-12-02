Gutfeld on Biden’s political plagiarism

After trashing Donald Trump for his evil "America First" stance, Joe Biden assembled his brain trust and came up with something far better: “America First.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden told the newspaper: “I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first.” He also said: “I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers.”

Wow. I'm old enough to remember when Joe felt differently.

On May 1, Biden said on MSNBC: “America first has made America alone under the Trump administration. Our alliances are in jeopardy.”

On Oct. 15, Biden said on ABC: “We’re more isolated in the world than we've ever been …. America First has made America alone.”

On Nov. 25, Biden said on NBC: “President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America First, which meant America alone.”

I also remember the day after the travel ban — an America First idea. Biden tweeted this:

"We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering."

Then what does Joe do? He backs the travel ban. Three months late. So who's leading the way, Joe?

We get it. If Trump did it, it's evil. Until Joe slowly realizes it's not and then steals it. Yeah, he doesn’t just lift speeches.

He'll take the travel ban, the pro-fracking policy, the vaccines, those tariffs on China. Also, Joe's preaching unity now — a Trump rallying cry, after Joe himself branded half of America racist.

And now it’s America First. Joe suffers from "we hate Trump but love his ideas" disorder.

You'll see more of it. The Middle East peace plans. Higher wages for the working class.

Defending law and order. Joe will see what Trump has done, and think he can’t do better, and he’s right.

So Joe’s first term might be Trump’s second. And everything the press condemned the orange Godzilla for will become magically awesome under mighty Joe Biden.

Joe should invent a slogan for this. How about "Make America Great Again?"

It has a nice ring to it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on Dec. 2, 2020.

