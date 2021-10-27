Karol Markowicz: The war on parents is real

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a war on parents and every part of the government is getting involved.

The latest front began with a letter from the National School Board Association on September 29th. In it, the NSBA compared concerned parents speaking up at school board meetings to "domestic terrorists" and called for the "U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security," the FBI, "including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division" to step in and help. They suggested using the Patriot Act, among others, to silence these parents.

The letter was striking in its ferocity. Parents were the enemy and the NSBA was ready to fight them all using every available tool of the government.

But what happened next was most frightening. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued his own memo noting his office "will launch a series of additional efforts in the coming days designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.

Those efforts are expected to include the creation of a task force, consisting of representatives from the department’s Criminal Division, National Security Division, Civil Rights Division, the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, the FBI, the Community Relations Service and the Office of Justice Programs, to determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes."

There was no doubt that the attorney general’s memo was a direct reaction to the one from the NSBA but Garland himself confirmed it was during his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.

The NSBA ended up apologizing for the memo--but only to its members. Parents who felt the weight of the federal government moved to quiet them lest they stand up and speak out on behalf of their children got no such apology.

But now it turns out that one of the signatories of the NSBA memo got a political appointment, after the letter was released.

The Washington Free Beacon reported "Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Oct. 13 appointed National School Board Association president Viola Garcia to the National Assessment Governing Board, which develops the tests used to track student achievement across the country." The controversial memo was released on September 29th.

Parents should worry about all of this. An ideologically-aligned cabal of people in various agencies of the federal government are working together to shut them down.

It’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s all done very openly. The threat to parents is also very real.

There’s no reason for the attorney general’s involvement. If any altercation, verbal or physical, occurs at a school board meeting that is an issue for local police enforcement.

Garland’s role is only to stifle speech and to issue a warning to parents to limit their challenges to authority lest they be punished.

The pandemic exposed so much about our broken school systems. So many parents realized just how little their kids were learning and how much of their child’s day was filled up with indoctrination.

Parents were motivated to stand up and speak out on behalf of their kids. Their government can not now tell them to sit down.

