Jason Chaffetz: Biden, Harris win means big changes for House and Senate

Fox News has projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.

While the legal challenges from President Trump persist, and they should, no matter who wins the White House will be dealing with a dramatically different United States House of Representatives and Senate.

Fortunately, there was no big blue wave. Ultimate control of U.S. Senate does not appear, at this writing, to have flipped. If this turns out to be the case when final results of the 2020 election are in, Republicans may be able to keep Democrats from controlling both houses of Congress and the White House. That would mean Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will not get to become majority leader. Phew.

Based on preliminary results, Republicans have 50 Senate seats (this assumes that Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska and Sen. Thom Tillis in North Caroline go Republican). Both Republican Senators in Georgia will be in a runoff election in January. Undoubtedly this will be the most expensive race in history with the potential of a billion dollars being spent in Georgia.

If Republicans can win at least one of the two, they can maintain control in the Senate. All eyes will be on this race as the balance of Senate power remains in the balance.

With the House of Representatives remaining under Democratic control, a Republican Senate is needed to prevent the Democrats from packing the Supreme Court, changing the filibuster rule, and implementing the radical left-wing agenda promised to Democratic primary voters.

A Republican-controlled Senate will take on the role of stopping the crazy policy ideas and legislation that would have been sought had the Democrats been able to become the majority party there. Without Republican control, the Democratic far-left agenda could go unchecked.

Many of us believe House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be unable to continue in her leadership position. Coupling 218 votes on the Floor of the House in her favor of her being Speaker of the House remains an uncertainty.

No incumbent Republican running for re-election in the House lost their seat. None. Democrats predicted a pickup of more than a dozen seats. Instead, they lost quite a few. Rank and file Democrats are restless and they are anxious for new leadership.

In many ways, it won’t matter. The far-left wing of the party will push the House to further extremes. Undoubtedly there will be calls for the Green New Deal, socialized medicine, higher taxes, more regulation, dismantling of the rule of law, and generally more control of our lives from Washington. The legislation emanating from the House will be extreme.

The national debt will rise, the deficit will continue to be untenable, and the normal budget and appropriations processes will be further dismissed. A Pelosi-controlled House never even attempts to keep “regular order.” The consequence is government run by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills. The ugly sausage-making will continue, no matter who is the Democratic Speaker.

The day of the election, former FBI Director James Comey sent out a picture of himself wearing a Biden-Harris shirt, further infuriating people who simply seek the balanced implementation of the rule of law. It drove home the point that Comey and his team were not impartial administrators of justice. They were partisans misusing their offices and trust.

After scathing reports from the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, including multiple recommendations for potential prosecution, the Justice Department investigations dealing with actions by Comey and others that drew the criticism of President Trump will fade away without pressure from a Republican-controlled Senate.

The House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has regularly demonstrated, under the chairmanship of Adam Schiff, D-Calif., its priority for political spin rather than bi-partisan intelligence community oversight.

This won’t change unless Speaker Pelosi is no longer the Speaker. The Intel Committee is the one committee where membership is selected solely by the leader of each party, thus the name “select.” If there is a new Speaker, there will be a new chairman or chairwoman for Intel.

In the Senate, if Republicans are in control, there will be more investigation of Hunter Biden and his suspicious overseas dealings. If the Democrats take over, the committee will undoubtedly let it fade into the sunset.

Control depends on the two senate races in Georgia. If you thought the election was nearly over, we really won’t know until January.

