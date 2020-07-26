Liz Peek: Biden-Democrat sweep in November would destroy country. Here's their plan

Wake up America! That message trended on Twitter recently, for good reason; it is 100 days to the election, and Americans need to wake up to what a Democrat sweep might do to this country.

Our nation is under attack. The riots that have convulsed our cities may have started as protests against the brutal murder of George Floyd, but that is not what is driving the lawlessness today.

In a recent op-ed in the Washington Post, a black NAACP leader in Portland, Rev. E.D. Mondaine, describes recent protests in his city as “largely a white spectacle” that will do nothing to further equal rights for black people. He asks, “What are Antifa and other leftist agitators achieving for the cause of black equality?”

ANDREW McCARTHY: TRUMP WON'T ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS? LET'S LOOK AT THE LAW

Good question.

Left-wing protesters and their allies in the liberal media have a bigger, more dangerous agenda than racial equity. Joe Biden has promised to “transform” this country and “end shareholder capitalism”; progressives are pushing to make sure he does just that.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Here is what should alarm patriotic Americans: if Democrats capture the White House and the Senate in November, as some of Wall Street’s biggest players are now betting, the far Left – think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes -- will be in charge. This is not an exaggeration.

Progressives like members of the so-called “Squad” have scared Establishment Democrats by out-raising them on the campaign trail and unseating several old-school politicians such as, most recently, Eliot Engels of New York.

AOC and others are threatening to “primary” even senior members of their party; those under threat are tacking hard Left to head off a potential rival. There is even speculation that AOC herself might run in 2022 to unseat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who might by then be majority leader; Schumer has recently cast votes that may signal concern about just such a challenge. Asked if she might try to topple Schumer, AOC didn’t rule it out.

No one is safe. Consequently, our country is not safe. These radical Democrats could indeed alter the course of our nation, and not in a good way.

Ignored by all but the most ardent fans of MSNBC, Democrats in the House have been busy passing an extensive progressive wish-list that has gone nowhere, thanks to the GOP majority in the Senate.

That could change.

The recent history of New York politics provides some perspective. For years, Republicans controlled the New York State Senate, even as they lost the assembly and the governor’s office. In the majority, they blocked the liberal Democrat agenda.

But in 2018 Democrats won control of the state Senate, promising to unleash a torrent of pent-up legislation that, as the New York Times predicted, would “fundamentally alter the state’s economic and political fabric next year and beyond.”

Unlimited full-term abortion, “bail reform” that made it almost impossible to lock up criminals, new gun control legislation, mandatory paid leave, tough laws that handcuff cops; as the Times reported, “With Democrats in firm control in Albany, lawmakers carried out a progressive agenda that had long been thwarted.”

This urge to “fundamentally transform the state’s economy, infrastructure and social norms” which, by the way, is not working out so well for New Yorkers, could go national if Democrats win all three branches of government.

So what kind of legislation has been stalled in Nancy Pelosi’s House?

Many other initiatives included in the Biden-Sanders Unity Platform, such as outlawing “right to work” laws, union-boosting measures, elements of the Green New Deal and laws to limit school choice will follow.

Among the bills under consideration is the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020, which makes it very tough to buy or sell a gun and removes limitations on the civil liability of gun manufacturers.

In other words, gun makers could be held responsible for shootings in which their weapons were used. Kiss good-bye the U.S. gun industry, and Second Amendment rights.

Also moving through the legislative process is the New Way Forward Act, which effectively creates open borders. It would require immigration judges to “impose the least restrictive detention conditions necessary” and repeal “provisions providing criminal penalties for improper entry or reentry into the United States.”

In short, under this House bill people entering the country without papers would no longer face prosecution. Next stop: voting rights.

Another House bill in the works is the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act, introduced by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Her bill would create a commission to “examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies.”

The Joe Biden- Bernie Sanders “Unity Platform” embraces this divisive undertaking.

Already passed by the House is the For The People Act, which makes changes to redistricting and limits removing voters from voter rolls. This latter provision would open the door to extensive fraud as the nation allows more voting by mail. Now why would Democrats want that?

And then there was the $3 trillion Heroes Act passed by the House, which incorporated a laundry list of Democrat priorities, including new bank regulations designed to promote racial equity, measures to expand the marijuana trade, payouts to people in the country illegally, and strictures against voter IDs.

This is just a sampler of the bills wending their way through the House, looking for an open door into the Senate. Many other initiatives included in the Biden-Sanders Unity Platform, such as outlawing “right to work” laws, union-boosting measures, elements of the Green New Deal and laws to limit school choice will follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This election is by no means over. Joe Biden’s lead nationally and in some critical swing states has narrowed in the past couple of weeks as more Americans became angry about attacks on cops, the toppling of national monuments, the “cancel culture” and – perhaps most important – angry about the progressive agenda now being promoted by a supposedly “moderate” candidate desperate to win over the radical members of his own party.

Maybe America is waking up after all.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY LIZ PEEK