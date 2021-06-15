RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Biden's border crisis -- here's how GOP governors are stepping up to fix the mess

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are emphatically refusing to take responsibility for their border crisis.

As a humanitarian disaster rages at our southern border, they refuse to travel to the scene, even though their open borders agenda is the root cause of the historic surge we see today.

Border state Republican governors are stepping up and protecting their citizens, filling the leadership vacuum left by the absent Biden-Harris administration, and demonstrating to the rest of the nation that Republican leaders show up when it matters.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas and Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., invoked the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an existing agreement that empowers states to support one another in times of crisis.

In a letter asking other states for financial and law enforcement resources to combat the border crisis, Govs. Abbott and Ducey laid out how the federal government’s abdication of responsibility to secure the border has necessitated support from other states.

The key driving point behind this initiative is the border crisis’s nationwide impact. While Arizona and Texas are on the front lines of this crisis, all of America has an interest in seeing the situation fixed.

Consider the proliferation of deadly drugs which stem directly from the border crisis. Seizures of the deadly drug Fentanyl are spiking, with more fentanyl seized so far in 2021 than throughout all of 2020.

Fentanyl is so deadly that just 2 milligrams of it can kill an adult and its increased smuggling at the border has led to a nationwide spread so severe that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently announced a national initiative to contain its rapid proliferation.

This is a simple and clear example of how a local border crisis has national impact, and it proves beyond a doubt that Biden and Harris’s failure at the border puts all Americans at risk.

Of course, it’s not just drugs coming over the border; business has never been better for human traffickers.

Right now, Customs and Border Protection agents are arresting NEARLY 6,000 illegal immigrants a day. That’s the highest number in two decades, and it sadly includes thousands of unaccompanied minors who are preyed upon by vicious cartels and often left abandoned in the desert.

Once again, this seemingly local aspect of the southern border crisis delivers nationwide impact.

As of May, more than 88,000 illegal immigrants apprehended at the border had been released to disperse into the nation at large. The Biden-Harris administration is even allowing apprehended illegal immigrants to leave the border for other parts of the country, sending some as far as Massachusetts and Tennessee.

There’s no question border states are bearing the brunt of this crisis. Residents of border towns are scared to leave their homes due to surging border crime. In a recent interview, Congressman Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who represents Texas’s 23rd congressional district along the southern border -- said that his local sheriffs are running out of body bags as they struggle to keep up with the human suffering in their community.

This is why it’s so crucial that Govs. Abbott and Ducey are taking tangible steps together to address this crisis. This is a national problem that poses a threat to every American.

I commend Govs. Abbott and Ducey for reaching out for support from other states as Biden and Harris willfully ignore their calls for help and disregard the crisis they created. S

Solving this border crisis in the absence of federal accountability will take leadership, collaboration and real results. In other words, it will take Republican governors working together.

