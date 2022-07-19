Expand / Collapse search
Biden in 2024, woke corporations versus the family, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Monday, July 18

On today’s episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, Tucker Carlson delves into Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom setting their sights on the White House. Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions in computer chip stocks weeks before key votes.

TUCKER CARLSON – Tucker Carlson delves into Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom setting their sights on the White House.  Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate. Continue reading…

HOUSE DEMOCRATS – Congress must work together to protect personal data and strengthen national security. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – NPR's disinformation reporting team will create a 'wall of interference.' Continue reading…

MARCO RUBIO – Abortion decision exposes how woke corporations are hostile to American families. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S TOP 5 FAILURES IN UKRAINE – Biden’s Russia-Ukraine policy has been a monumental disaster. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Left and its enablers have given up on Americans. Continue watching…

Angle: Low Hopes Video

NEVER AGAIN? – The horrors of the war in Ukraine evoke grim memories of the Holocaust and World War II. Continue reading…

HOSTAGE DIPLOMACY – Russian prisoner Brittney Griner is a part of a growing trend. Continue reading…

DON'T DOWNPLAY ATTACKS ON CHURCHES Catholic churches have been hit with arson and vandalism. Where's the outrage? Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – All Heading Up. Check out all of our political cartoons…

