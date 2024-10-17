‘Bad Boy’ reputation catches up with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been a well-known face in the music industry for nearly three decades, founding Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993. However, his legacy has quickly become tarnished due to the major allegations continuing to mount against him.

The lawsuits that have been filed against him include accusations stemming from the early ’90s, as he rose to fame, and the decades following. Still, this recent slew of legal troubles started last November.

At the time, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a civil suit against him, alleging he raped her in 2018 and subsequently subjected her to years-long abuse. Though Combs denied any wrongdoing in the matter, Ventura’s suit was settled out of court for $30 million the day after filing it.

However, even before Ventura’s lawsuit, Comb’s former personal chef, Cindy Rueda, filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. This lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in February 2019.

Who knew then these matters would clear the way for numerous alleged victims to come forward and tell their stories regarding the assault they claim to have experienced at the hands of Combs?

Lawsuits continue to pile up

On October 1, 2024, attorney Tony Buzbee announced his representation of 120 accusers, alleging sexual assaults and other sex crimes by Combs taking place over the span of two decades in New York state. Buzbee also said he will expose those "who enabled this conduct behind closed doors."

As of October 15, 2024, six additional lawsuits were filed against Combs in New York federal court, all alleging various sexual abuses against unnamed plaintiffs. And, of the accusers Buzbee represents, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

As for his criminal case, Combs is currently being held in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center with a confirmed trial date scheduled in May 2025 for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Though each charge carries a different sentence, if convicted he could serve life in prison.

His request for bond was denied, and he will remain in custody until his trial date begins.

Statute of limitations on sexual assault

Each state has its own statute of limitations for different crimes, including sexual assault. A statute of limitation is the time in which a victim has in order to bring a lawsuit. And if a case is not bought during the relevant statute of limitations, a victim can be forever barred from bringing a civil lawsuit and receive no compensation for their alleged harm.

In 2019, New York revised and expanded its statute of limitations involving some categories of sex crimes, like rape. Leading up to this change, the statute of limitations for civil cases in New York for sex crimes was generally only one year. Whether or not this was a catalyst for Ventura, and other alleged Combs’ victims, to speak with counsel regarding their options is unknown.

However, it did open the doors for a chance to come forward for those who may have thought their time had run out. If we want victims to have justice and enable them to seek their day in court, then a way to do that is by expanding the statute of limitations, so the victims have the opportunity to bring their case to court.

Alleged crimes catching up to high-profile celebs

Combs is one of many male public figures in the last decade to be accused of multiple sexual offenses. Though the cases of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, for example, don’t overlap, they do show a pattern of alleged abuse by men in power, particularly in the acting and music industry.

Though defendants are typically considered to be "innocent until proven guilty," it’s hard to ignore allegations when the number of accusers only continues to increase.

It’ll be interesting to see if any co-conspirators are named or if separate lawsuits are filed leading up to Combs’ May trial date. There’s always the possibility that others involved are exchanging cooperation on the case for a lesser sentence or even immunity, but there's no indication that is happening.

What we do know is, it’s become clear that even celebrities can’t outrun allegations of bad behavior. Attorneys on both sides will fight hard to make sure justice is served, though the case has become less about whether Combs is guilty or innocent and more about who else may have been affected, what other details have not been made public, and what without-a-doubt evidence is needed to secure a guilty verdict.

Combs will turn 55 on November 4, and regardless of the court’s decision, his career has appeared to come to a grinding halt. Though he has never shied away from the spotlight or his larger-than-life persona, his "party" ways may be his downfall. However, it’s safe to say this is not the last we’ll hear from the "bad boy" music mogul.