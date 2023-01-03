Expand / Collapse search
B-21 Raider's secrets, 5 media stars who need a wake-up call and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Tucker Carlson: America has an awful lot going for it Video

Tucker Carlson: America has an awful lot going for it

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares that despite the sense of 'impending doom' there are a lot of good things going on in the world on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Despite the sense of 'impending doom' there are a lot of good things going on in the world… Watch here…

SET YOUR CLOCK RADIOS – 5 media stars who need a wake-up call in 2023… Continue reading…

NEXT ‘TOP GUN’ – America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets China wants to steal… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – Our immigration courts have a 2,023,441 case backlog and it's more than we can handle… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH, BOBBY JINDAL – Four paradoxes of health care reform: Conservatives can take moral and political high ground Continue reading…

NOT GONNA HAPPEN? – Is Pete Buttigieg’s political future grounded forever after the Southwest holiday travel disaster?… Continue reading…

WATCH: JIMMY FAILLA -- New York Times op-ed proclaims that 'short people' are better for the environment! What? It's a new year but the same old junk… See the video

VIKING VALUES TO THE RESCUE – These Viking virtues can help defeat woke enemies of America … Continue reading…

SORRY, NOT SORRY – Liberal media meltdown over George Santos but won't admit Biden is serial liar…  Continue reading…  

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democrat, joins 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy' to discuss how Congress can regain public trust... Watch now...

Tulsi Gabbard: The value of public service is missing in our society at-large Video

NEW FOUNDING FATHER?  – Will we name billionaire Elon Musk a new Founding Father?… Continue reading…

AMERICAN'S LIFESPANS SHRINKING – Life is getting shorter in America, and the CDC is to blame… Continue reading…

WATCH: CLAY TRAVIS – OutKick founder Clay Travis says Hamlin's collapse showcased the 'serious things in the world of sports'… See video… 

CAL THOMAS – What we've learned in 100 years since 1923… Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Sending Prayers Check out all of our political cartoons...

