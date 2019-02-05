Tucker Carlson: Archbishop Pelosi says walls are immoral. What does she think about Israel and its new wall?

You may have noticed we are undergoing a kind of religious revival here in Washington -- not the old-fashioned, tented kind of revival with altar calls and spiritual redemption. This is the modern version, where climate policy takes the place of the Eucharist and a member of Congress from San Francisco wears the Pope hat.

Yet, it's no less fervent. Our city's head theologian, Nancy Pelosi, recently issued her final decree on the ethics of border walls. It was swift and final.

"A wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation ... The wall is an immorality between countries," she said. "The wall, in my view, is an immorality."

"Immoral." That's the final word from the high church of progressive liberalism. Do they know about this in the Holy Land though?

Israel already has a similar barrier on its border with Egypt. That wall cut the number of illegal African migrants from almost 15,000 in 2010 to a total of just 14 six years later. That's some wall. Has anyone told Archbishop Pelosi about any of this? Will she denounce Israel as immoral?

Apparently they don't because on Sunday, Israel, America's closest ally in that region, started construction on a massive new wall - a border wall. It is 20 feet high. It will be made of galvanized steel. It is going to be built directly on top of an existing underground wall.

Officials in Israel say the new wall will connect to another wall that extends right into the Mediterranean. That means the wall will prevent migration from the sea as well. Once all of this is done, the Gaza Strip will be entirely surrounded by walls. Israel expects to finish this by the end of the year.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on February 4, 2019.