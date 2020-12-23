Anne Graham Lotz: On Christmas, a prayer for the lonely

On this day that is traditionally one where family and friends gather to eat, exchange gifts, and simply enjoy what has become a very festive holiday, I'm mindful that this year is very different. Many of us are separated from loved ones.

Christmas Day can be a day of acute loneliness. The void left by empty chairs in the family circle seems more painful in the midst of the hustle and bustle, the tinsel and lights.

Yet this day has heart-comforting meaning for the lonely, because God promised: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call Him Immanuel—which means, ‘God with us’. (Matthew 1:23)

The following is my prayer for you…and for me.…

All-Knowing, All-Seeing God,

I worship You as One who has eyes to see everything. You see that which is visible and that which is invisible. That which is temporal and that which is eternal. That which is past, that which is present, and that which is yet to come. And You see me. You know me. You know when I sit and when I arise. When I go out and when I come in. When I sleep and when I awake.

You know my limitations and You know my potential. You know my thoughts before they are formed into words. Nothing about me is hidden from You. You are the One who sees me.

And I worship You as One who is everywhere. There is no place in all the universe where You are not.

If I were to ascend to the highest heaven, You are there. If I were to descend to the lowest depth, You are there.

If I were to settle in the remotest part of the planet, You would guide me and hold me fast.

If I were to cower in the darkness, I would not be hidden from You, since darkness is as light to You. I was not hidden from You even when I was being formed in my mother’s womb.

"You are my hiding place; you . . . surround me with songs of deliverance." You are always with me, and You have promised that You will always be with me.

Even to the end of all things. And after the end, You will receive me to glory, where I will see You face to face. Then I will know You even as I am now fully known. And I will be with You. Forever.

So when I am tempted to feel lonely, when there is no one visible to talk to or confide in, when I eat by myself and sleep by myself and walk by myself, give me an awareness of You.

Open my mind to Your plan and purpose that give me a reason to live another day.

Open my ears to Your gentle whispers that reassure me of Your loving, personal attention.

Open my eyes to Your blessing upon blessing that fills me with joy.

Open my heart to Your love that lifts and carries me beyond myself.

Draw me closer to Your heart as I read my Bible and spend time in prayer. Keep me focused not just on the facts and theology and prophecy of Your Word but on You.

Then give me opportunities to encourage others who may feel lonely . . . widows and orphans, teenagers and single parents, divorcées and singles, CEOs and salesclerks, prisoners and soldiers, the elderly and the sick.

Use me to demonstrate the truth that while we may feel lonely, we are never alone. Because we have You and You have us.

In the name of the One who is right here, right now--Jesus,

Amen.

Adapted from The Light of His Presence: Prayers to Draw You Near to the Heart of God. Copyright © 2020 by Anne Graham Lotz. Used by permission of Multnomah, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

