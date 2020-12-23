Jack Graham: Christmas 2020 may not be a traditionally happy one, but here are 3 ways to make it joyful

"It’s the most wonderful time of the year," says the famous Christmas song popularized by the late pop singer Andy Williams.

To many Americans, though, this Christmas season may seem like the gloomiest time of the year.

Our nation is emerging from a devastating pandemic that has battered our economy and sickened millions. What should be a time of celebration will be a time of mourning for many families who have lost loved ones. Still others are facing financial insecurity, loneliness and fear of the unknown.

How in the world could this be a happy season?

The truth is, this Christmas may not be what we traditionally consider a happy one, but it can still be a joyful one.

Over the years I have learned happiness is often a matter of circumstance. Joy is a matter of choice. These three spiritual practices can bring us joy — even in the darkest of times:

The practice of gratitude.

Reflecting on this year, it seems almost ridiculous to think about giving thanks. I think this is partly because we tend to give thanks when good things happen. But what about giving thanks for the good things in our lives, period? As an article from Harvard Health Publishing states:

"With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives. In the process, people usually recognize that the source of that goodness lies at least partially outside themselves. As a result, gratitude also helps people connect to something larger than themselves as individuals — whether to other people, nature or a higher power."

In other words, gratitude helps us see beyond ourselves and connect to others, something we desperately need in this time of isolation. It also has positive health benefits.

"Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships," the Harvard Health article explains.

It doesn’t take much to express gratitude. Consider writing a thank you letter to someone who has been there for you during this tough season or spending some time in prayer. You may be surprised by how it can change the way you feel.

The practice of generosity.

The Bible says, "It’s more blessed to give than to receive." This ancient nugget of wisdom has more than spiritual truth to it — it’s also backed by science.

Studies have shown being generous can lower your blood pressure and stress levels, improve your sleep and even extend your life.

Many people also report that giving to others — whether by volunteering or contributing financially — made them happier. In a similar way to gratitude, generosity makes us focus less on ourselves and see others who need our help.

For people of faith, Christmas is about celebrating the greatest act of generosity: God sending his son Jesus to save us. While marketing gurus have turned Christmas into a frenzy of indulgent spending, the real spirit of the season should be generous giving to others.

I encourage you to take this as an opportunity to give to others — whether it’s your time or resources. Your generosity will bless others, and in the process you will be blessed, too.

The practice of grace.

We’ve all heard stories about frustrated customers verbally and physically assaulting employees at stores during the coronavirus pandemic, and we’ve seen the disturbing videos of screaming matches between strangers. Grace is not something that is largely embraced in American culture.

So many people are at the end of their rope and a gracious word or gesture could help them make it through the day.

Yet, if we are honest with ourselves, we all need grace. We want people to have patience with us, forgive us and show us empathy. And in a year that has been filled with so much strife, we need to practice giving grace to others.

Of course, showing grace is much easier said than done, as we all have people and circumstances who irritate or frustrate us. But we must try to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes to see things from their perspective. So many people are at the end of their rope and a gracious word or gesture could help them make it through the day.

In a time of global grief, we realize the profound miracle and meaning of Christmas: God coming to Earth to dwell with us in all of our sorrow, sickness and suffering.

As we contemplate the gift of Emmanuel — God with us — may we choose true joy, the kind that can revive our hearts even in the darkest of times.

