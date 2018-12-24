Anna Kooiman: Fox News has brought me home for the holidays from Australia

No Christmas with the kangaroos this year! I’m home for the holidays and I couldn’t be more excited. Fox News has brought me back to New York City from Australia, the Land Down Under.

Normally I wouldn’t be putting my hand up to work holidays or overnight hours, but I never pass up on an opportunity when the producers invite me back. I’ll be anchoring the overnight cut-ins and also making a guest appearance on “Fox & Friends” on New Year’s Day.

I’ll be on with my baby to demonstrate some mommy fitness routines just in time for New Year’s resolutions. How special that his first Christmas will be spent in the Big Apple!

Last year at this time, while living half a world away, I was heavily pregnant, hormonal and missing my mommy! Ha! I actually wrote a piece for Fox News about how I was trying to feel home for the holidays in Sydney, Australia, despite the 100-degree heat and Aussies not celebrating Thanksgiving.

Last year at this time I was taking dips in the ocean for my swollen feet and stuffing my face and pregnant belly with Kooiman family recipes like Peppermint Forest Christmas Pecans. This year I’ll get to have those same Kooiman Christmas pecans made by my mamma (who is now a grandmamma) instead.

I’ll also get to show viewers on my old morning show how I lost the baby weight. The weight I put on by eating those Christmas goodies!

I do love my life in Australia. Since moving there, I have had a baby boy, done a lot of Aussie TV work, started teaching fitness classes again (something I did before working at Fox News), and launched an online fitness business called Strong Sexy Mammas. It’s aimed at helping other new moms get their groove back both physically and emotionally through exercise.

I am so excited to come back on “Fox & Friends,” this time as a guest, with my baby son, Brooks. We’re booked to come on New Year’s Day to demonstrate some baby-involved workouts! What a perfect day to be talking about healthy living, after we’ve all been enjoying our holiday tasty treats.

It was incredibly tough leaving my job hosting “Fox & Friends Weekend” and I am so thankful Fox News keeps inviting me back for little stints. It helps make me feel connected to my country and my family, which is so important for international couples.

I hope it fits into our family plan to come back one day! In the meantime, I’ll enjoy visiting my old pals at Fox News, singing Christmas carols with Brooks’ grandparents, window shopping on 5th Avenue, and ice skating in Central Park.

I look forward to seeing the Fox News viewers while anchoring the overnight cut-ins and making the guest appearance with Brooks on “Fox & Friends” on New Year’s Day!