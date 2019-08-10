Expand / Collapse search
Andrew McCarthy: The Taliban will soon be ruling Afghanistan (again)

Andrew McCarthy
By Andrew McCarthy | Fox News
The agreement would require the Taliban to broker a peace deal directly with the Afghan government, and give assurances the country won't be used as a launching pad for international terror attacks; reaction from Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee.

The media are struggling to fix the nation’s limited August attention on Captain Ahab (a.k.a. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.) and his quest to nab the great white whale of impeachment. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the United States of America, the world’s lone superpower, is about to lose a war to the Taliban.

You heard me right: the Taliban.

This would be the same ragtag gang of sharia-supremacists that harbored Al Qaeda — its enduring ally — while the terror network slaughtered nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001, the bloodiest attack by a foreign power on our homeland in American history. Worse even than Pearl Harbor.

The Taliban will soon be ruling Afghanistan again, just as it did in those years before 9/11. That is when Al Qaeda was encouraged to make Afghanistan the headquarters of its global anti-American jihad. In recent years, while we were fixated on the Islamic State, Al Qaeda became stronger, more resilient, and more battle-hardened. When the Taliban retakes control, Al Qaeda will be right back in business.

Lest we forget, its business is killing Americans.

