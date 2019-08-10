Andrew McCarthy: The Taliban will soon be ruling Afghanistan (again)

The media are struggling to fix the nation’s limited August attention on Captain Ahab (a.k.a. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.) and his quest to nab the great white whale of impeachment. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the United States of America, the world’s lone superpower, is about to lose a war to the Taliban.

You heard me right: the Taliban.

This would be the same ragtag gang of sharia-supremacists that harbored Al Qaeda — its enduring ally — while the terror network slaughtered nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001, the bloodiest attack by a foreign power on our homeland in American history. Worse even than Pearl Harbor.

The Taliban will soon be ruling Afghanistan again, just as it did in those years before 9/11. That is when Al Qaeda was encouraged to make Afghanistan the headquarters of its global anti-American jihad. In recent years, while we were fixated on the Islamic State, Al Qaeda became stronger, more resilient, and more battle-hardened. When the Taliban retakes control, Al Qaeda will be right back in business.

Lest we forget, its business is killing Americans.

