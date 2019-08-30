Andrew McCarthy: Russia investigation's goal was to make a case against Trump. – The IG report confirms it

Donald Trump was always the target.

The point of the Russia investigation was to make a case against Donald Trump. Preferably, the case would drive him from office. At a minimum, it would render him unelectable by the 2020 stretch run. The kind of case was less important than the objective: criminal prosecution or impeachment. In accordance with the collusion narrative, the latter would mean trying to show that Trump was compromised by the Kremlin.

GREGG JARRETT: JAMES COMEY OWES AMERICA AN APOLOGY – HE ABUSED HIS POSITION AS FBI DIRECTOR

That is the astonishing takeaway from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on former FBI director James Comey’s handling of his memos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In truth, it’s not that astonishing. It happens to be the theory of my new book, "Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency." Obviously, if a book can show that Donald Trump was in the FBI’s crosshairs all along, that fact had to have been knowable for some time.



Still, if you’re going to write a book about a mind-blowing theory, it is gratifying to have that theory confirmed — notwithstanding how alarming it may be for the state of our republic….

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING ANDY McCARTHY'S COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW



