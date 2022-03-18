Disgraced ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is plotting a comeback and it's both horrifying and amazing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Here in Brooklyn we have an expression. Pronounced with exasperation it goes, "This freakin’ guy over here…" It’s not a compliment. And if you look up that particular outer borough bon mot these days you’ll see a picture of the smug, smiling face of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A mere seven months after what seemed like half the women in his orbit credibly accused him of harassment, forcing him to resign, he’s making a comeback. It’s equal parts horrifying and amazing.

The gobsmacking gall of Cuomo is truly something to behold, even for New York.

ANDREW CUOMO CONSIDERING RUN AGAINST HOCHUL: REPORT

His meteoric rise and shambolic fall against the backdrop of the COVID was symbolic of our society’s disastrous response to the pandemic.

Now his farcical attempt at political rehabilitation is a clue as to how Democrat governors will come to terms with their failures. With a straight face they will claim they did a great job.

Back in August of last year his resignation came as a surprise to many who have followed his career, most expected him to fight to the end in the face of calls for his impeachment. What is now clear is that Cuomo was not falling on his sword, he was living to fight another day, and that day is now as he runs political ads and reports suggest he will run for governor again.

ANDREW CUOMO TAKES AIM AT NY AG LETITIA JAMES IN NEW AD: ‘POLITICAL ATTACKS WON’

The first obvious point to make about this Hindenburg of hubris is that neither he nor any Democrat who supports him get to say another word about believing all women. Let’s recall that this freakin’ guy, with a straight face no less, actually said that he gets a little handsy because he’s Italian. No, he really said that.

While his shenanigans with the fairer sex are more than enough to disqualify him from any position of power, it’s not even the biggest reason why the Cuomo comeback must be mocked into oblivion. That would of course be his deadly handling of nursing homes that killed thousands which he lied about while authoring a book celebrating it.

Just this week the New York Comptroller reported that Cuomo’s Health Department undercounted the number of nursing home deaths in the state by at least 4,100 souls. This cynical obfuscation was meant to protect the former governor from any blame for his deadly decision to force COVID positive patients into facilities where the virus ravaged elderly populations.

BULLIED NY REPORTER THINKS ANDREW CUOMO'S ATTEMPTED RETURN AFTER RESIGNATION WAS 'THE PLAN ALL ALONG'

What Andrew Cuomo is counting on is that Democrats nationally and in the Empire state will be eager to rewrite the history of our COVID response and restore him to the farcical pedestal he was placed upon early in the pandemic.

Fueled by corrupt practices at CNN allowing him fawning coverage by his own brother Chris, who himself would be fired in disgrace, the myth of Cuomo the great COVID hero is rearing its ugly, lying head again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

And here’s the thing on this. It might work. One poll has him within 4 points of current governor Kathy Hochul for the nomination. And if this smarmy, slimy, and second rate scion of New York’s most famed political family is to succeed it will be by painting himself as the victim of his critics.

In his perverse mind the women alleging harassment aren’t the victims, the families of those who died because of his policies aren’t the victims, the small business owners he crushed aren’t the victims, the kids who couldn’t get an education aren’t the victims, he is. This freakin’ guy, indeed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn’t really a Cuomo comeback. He never left.

But rest assured, no matter how many sycophantic Democrats in Albany creep back into his good graces, there are those of us who know, who lived through the debacle of his failed leadership, and who will never, ever let the world forget what a horrible little man he really is.

Andrew Cuomo wants to be governor again. Well, we have another expression here in Brooklyn: fuggedaboutit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS