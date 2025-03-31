America's missing moral compass

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

High school student Kaelen Tucker was rounding the curve during the 4x200 meter relay race at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University last month when she was whacked on the head by a baton held by her competitor. Tucker immediately grabbed her head and veered sharply off the track. All the momentum she had, the momentum that had propelled her past her slower assailant, was lost.

In a wholly righteous world, Tucker would have been the sole focus. Her community would have rallied around her for being unfairly robbed of her place in the competition. They would have talked about all the hard work that she put into her body and spirit to become an elite runner. And they would have shamed her assailant into acknowledging her transgression and pledging to better herself as a member of the community.

But we don’t live in a wholly righteous society. For far too many, their moral compass is off.

After the incident, the assailant, Alaina Everett, told a local news station that she hit Tucker by accident. "I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit," Everett said. "I know my intentions and I would never hit someone one purpose."

I saw the video with my own two eyes. I watched the video multiple times. Everett whacked Tucker on the head without question. She lifted her arm at her passing competitor and whacked her. No two buts about that.

What happened at that moment was that Everett knew she was getting beat. She wasn’t good enough for whatever reason. Maybe she didn’t put in the hard work or she couldn’t find that extra speed. Whatever the reason, that moment exposed her shortcomings as a runner. Rather than dig in and run all out, knowing deep down that she would have to put in even more work, she lost her composure and did the unthinkable.

What also struck me about that interview that Everett gave to the local TV station was that she asked for her feelings to be considered. "Everybody has feelings," she said. "So you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental well-being."

Huh?

This is sad. No, this is shameful.

Everett is trying to avoid the truth and what happened next astonished me. A rally was later held in her honor and the NAACP showed up in her defense. The Black community has been screaming "Black excellence" at America for so long, and they choose to rally behind someone like this?

The NAACP chapter from Portsmouth, Virginia said, "Alaina is NOT AN ATTACKER and media headlines that allude towards that in any way is shameful," the organization said. She is an exceptional young leader and scholar whose athletic talent has been well-documented and recognized across our state. She has carried herself with integrity both on and off the field, and any narrative that adjudicates her guilty of any criminal activity is a violation of her due process rights."

The narrative is that Alaila did not lie about what happened. The narrative is that our eyes showing the baton landing on Tucker’s head with such force are lying to us. The narrative is that we must believe the assailant, we must believe the NAACP, and we must believe those whose moral compass is so far off that even the bad actor down on the corner has more balance.

And where is her family? Is there any decent human there who knows right from wrong?

In some ways, what happened here reminded me of what happened in Ferguson, Mo., immediately after the shooting of Michael Brown. If you watched the documentary, "What Killed Michael Brown?" Shelby Steele details how the lie of "Hands up, Don’t Shoot" took a life of its own. It was completely divorced from reality.

What happens when lies like those continue to fester in our society? When the truth lies buried? It creates an immoral streak throughout our society. It permits individuals to shun personal accountability for lies. It permits once-vaunted organizations to bastardize themselves before lies.

That is why Everett must still be held fully accountable. There is no other action that she can take other than a full and sincere apology. The only way to end this charade is to stop it in its tracks.

It is only until she does, that she can work on becoming a better person and member of our society.

