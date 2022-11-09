What Americans really told Democrats and Republicans on election night 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite President Joe Biden’s fear tactics about the future of democracy, the results of the 2022 midterm election make one thing clear: the United States of America is a patriotic country that’s grounded in liberty -- but more divided than ever.

Voters were fed up enough with Biden’s reckless agenda -- that single-handedly created an inflation crisis, crime crisis, and border crisis in less than two years -- to give House Republicans the inside track on recapturing the majority in the U.S. House.

The new GOP majority in the House will be a slim one, probably similar in number to the Democrat majority currently held by outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Congressional Republicans certainly built on their success from the 2020 campaign when they picked up 14 seats, just not in the dramatic fashion that some were predicting. Now is a good time for the GOP to have a frank conversation about leadership and commit to refocus on important issues that energize voters.

THREE TOP TAKEAWAYS FROM 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

In the first post-COVID-19 pandemic election, voters largely said no thank you to big government lockdowns, left-wing defund police efforts, and the anti-American critical race theory being taught in schools.

Americans stated in no uncertain terms that they prefer their beloved constitutional republic as it was before the coronavirus. Look no further than pro-freedom Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stunning 19 percentage point landslide victory which slams the door closed on Florida’s status as a quintessential battleground state. It’s truly a new day in the Sunshine State when you consider that Gov. DeSantis won Miami-Dade County in such an amazing fashion.

It's also worth noting that radical leftists Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke were trounced in their comeback bids for governor in Georgia and Texas as well. These two Charlie Crist-like perennial candidates -- both creations of the liberal media -- proved once again that they’re way too far outside the mainstream to win at the statewide level.

RON DESANTIS IS THE NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY LEADER

That being said, don’t look for this trend to stop anytime soon. Today’s Democrats are hopelessly arrogant and out of touch, and will almost certainly double down on nominating radicals for high office -- with the assistance of their allies in the mainstream media.

With the GOP projected to win back control of the U.S. House and potentially wind up with 51 seats in the U.S. Senate, it sends an unmistakable signal that Americans wanted a change in direction but the overall results had little in common with the massive Republican victories in the 1994 and 2010 midterm elections. However, the 2022 campaign did feature another Democrat president and Congress lurching too far left and voters turning out successfully to stop them in their tracks.

Throughout the chaos and uncertainty of the past two years, Americans caught a glimpse of what socialism looks like under total Democrat control in Washington and they decided to make a course correction.

WHAT MIDTERM VOTING RESULTS TELL US ABOUT THE ECONOMY GOING FORWARD

Our systems of checks and balances once again came to the rescue; the weak and tone-deaf leadership team of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer bowed to the radical left at every turn and as a result drove America into a ditch.

The political pendulum swung back to the right in 2022 -- albeit slightly -- because the modern Democratic Party became radicalized before our eyes. Democrats are more concerned about pursuing a far-off agenda of left-wing globalist elites than helping the hardworking forgotten men and women here in America.

Much to the chagrin of the Washington establishment, the performance of Trump-fueled candidates for U.S Senate had a good showing. The false narrative that America first citizen-politicians couldn’t compete in general elections was off base.

As of this writing, Ted Budd (NC) and JD Vance (OH) prevailed convincingly; and Herschel Walker (Georgia) exceeded expectations and will head to a December run-off against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock -- this time without a third party candidate on the ballot taking votes from him. And perhaps most importantly, Adam Laxalt -- the Trump-endorsed candidate in Nevada -- is positioned to potentially knock off Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, thus guaranteeing there will be at least 50 Republican Senators in the next session of Congress.

The Senate race in Arizona between Republican Blake Masters and Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly currently has Kelly leading, but it’s still too early to call.

The mainstream media is hyper-focused on Dr. Mehmet Oz’s loss in their attacks on President Trump’s slate of endorsed Senate candidates. But they conveniently ignore that Democrats nominated failed radical candidates like Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, Val Demings in Florida and Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin in winnable battleground state races.

The fact that we’re even talking about the GOP picking up a seat or breaking even in the U.S. Senate this year when you consider how tough the map was for Republicans this cycle is a story that’s being missed.

One of the biggest losers of the night was RINO Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who failed in his dream to unseat his principled conservative colleague in the U.S. Senate, Mike Lee. Utah’s senior senator won re-election easily with at least 55% of this vote, despite Romney’s loony decision not to endorse Lee in the race.

The American people have spoken and they have decided to send an even more divided Congress to Washington to represent them. Their message is similar to the one sent in 2020: unite, seek compromise, and get to work solving problems for the American people.

Thankfully, Congress will no longer be a rubber stamp for the radical Biden agenda and that’s a huge win for America. Maybe President Biden will change course like Bill Clinton did in 1995 and try to fix some of the mess he created.

