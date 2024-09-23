America, quit the obsession with silly memes and online debates. It's time to get serious about our future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, I wonder if we are truly serious as a nation. In the face of pressing issues, we seem to prefer indulging in the instant gratification of memes and online debates, rather than tackling the real, difficult problems before us. This is a concerning sign of our national decline.

Take the topic of immigration, for example. My South Side neighborhood has been overwhelmed by migrants, most of them from Venezuela. They were literally dropped into our community without warning or preparation.

As a pastor, not a politician, I approach these individuals with dignity, respect, and brotherly love. I’ve walked a young girl to her first day of school and welcomed many into my congregation. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have concerns about how this sudden influx will impact our neighborhood.

I worry about my fellow South Siders, who have worked tirelessly to improve their lives and their community. Will this strain our already limited resources? Will it lead to gentrification? Or will it increase the poverty and violence that we’ve fought so hard to reduce?

DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO PLAY BLACK PEOPLE FOR FOOLS AND YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LATEST EXAMPLE

I know we aren’t the only community facing these questions. Many neighborhoods across the country are grappling with similar concerns. But instead of real solutions or guidance, we are met with silence. We all recognize the role that left-leaning policies have played in creating this situation, but where are the conservatives? Are they too busy making memes and poking fun at the left to address these issues seriously?

While the internet is flooded with jokes and distractions, I’m down here in the trenches, trying to keep the American Dream alive for my people. It’s easy to criticize from afar, but it takes real skill and empathy to actually help people in a meaningful way — to guide them in building better futures for themselves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Imagine if we focused on developing those skills, instead of wasting time on online absurdities. Think about how much stronger our nation could be, how much better our neighborhoods could become, and how much we could achieve if we committed ourselves to real, tangible progress.

It’s easy to criticize from afar, but it takes real skill and empathy to actually help people in a meaningful way — to guide them in building better futures for themselves.

We already know what the problems are. We have decades of data pointing to the same issues, yet we keep spinning in circles, talking but never doing. That’s why I decided to step away from the endless cycle of debate and take action. I’m building a $40 million Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center that will transform the South Side, and I’m not alone. Many others in my community are also eager to build businesses and centers that will uplift the neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet our efforts are being complicated by the massive influx of migrants, and nobody seems to be paying attention to that. The noise of social media and easy distractions drown out the real stories and challenges. But I believe that if we reconnect with the greatness of this country and focus on building up people and communities, we can rise above the nonsense.

We don’t have to be a nation consumed by absurdities. We can be a nation that thrives in greatness.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM PASTOR COREY BROOKS