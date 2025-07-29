America faces a dangerous future. Our security depends on proven, capable military tech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In May, President Trump highlighted his Golden Dome project, the cornerstone of his administration’s efforts to protect the American people from foreign threats and, in his words, "completing the job that President Reagan started 40 years ago, forever ending the missile threat to the American homeland."

His vision is big and bold. As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the project, it’s a "generational investment in the security of America and Americans."

A project of this scale will require proven and tested partners to achieve the president’s vision with the speed and precision that he demands. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen exactly that kind of precision in action.

When Iran launched a coordinated barrage of drones and ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East—the stakes could not have been higher. This was no drill. The strike targeted a strategic hub that houses U.S. Air Force assets, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations, and critical logistics infrastructure supporting American operations across the region.

In most circumstances, the outcome would have been catastrophic. But it wasn’t. Thanks to the effectiveness of America’s layered missile defense systems—built and deployed by firms like RTX and Lockheed Martin—the attack was intercepted with minimal damage and no loss of life. That result was not a matter of chance or untested innovation. It was the product of decades of experience, technical precision, and forward-deployed capability from trusted U.S. defense partners.

Iran’s assault included a mix of short and medium-range ballistic missiles. U.S. forces had an advanced, yet limited, warning before the first drone entered Gulf airspace. Despite a narrow window, American radar systems locked on, interceptors were activated, and the threat was handled almost immediately. It was a real-world, high-stakes test of our defensive posture—and the system passed.

The success of that response was built on layered architecture. The Patriot PAC-3 system engaged missiles at altitude. AN/TPY-2 radar played a critical role in early detection and fire control. These platforms didn’t just work together—they worked in real time, under fire, at scale.

These are not theoretical capabilities. They’ve been tested, fielded, exported, and validated under battlefield conditions from Ukraine and Israel to Saudi Arabia and now Qatar. In the wake of the attack, CENTCOM pointed to "forward-deployed missile defense architecture" as the key to mission success. That architecture came from decades of engineering, refinement, and operational discipline.

In recent years, there’s been growing interest in emerging tech firms entering the defense space—with compelling ideas and capabilities. Innovation is valuable. But many of these proposed capabilities still need to be tested on the battlefield. When American lives are on the line, systems with track records of success that provide protection will remain invaluable.

That’s why the outcome in the Middle East carries broader strategic implications. Iran’s failure to breach American defenses didn’t just protect a base. It reaffirmed U.S. deterrence posture in the region. It reassured allies that the American shield remains credible. And it sent a message to adversaries: if you strike at U.S. forces, we have the ability—and the infrastructure—to strike back or stop you cold.

That’s where the strategic clarity brought by President Trump’s defense agenda comes into full focus. From rebuilding the military to launching the Golden Dome missile shield initiative, President Trump has emphasized deterrence through strength and reliability. His administration has prioritized U.S. defense investment, cut red tape, and accelerated deployments that are now proving critical to our national security. The system held in at Al Udeid because the policy behind it was serious.

We’re entering a new and dangerous era. America’s adversaries are cooperating to a greater degree. China is modernizing. North Korea is testing with increasing frequency. Across the globe, asymmetric threats are rising. Iran’s ballistic missile attack was a reminder of why America must continue to prioritize proven, trusted defense capabilities.

The next strike won’t come with more warning. It won’t wait for our acquisition cycles or R&D timelines. We will need what worked several weeks ago, ready and deployed. Support the firms that build this shield. That’s how we protect American lives—and how we ensure the next attack fails, just like the last one did.