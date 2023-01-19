Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin's charges, Planned Parenthood nightmares, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: Permanent DC doesn't want Biden to run for president again Video

Tucker Carlson: Permanent DC doesn't want Biden to run for president again

Fox News host Tucker Carlson explains why permanent Washington is tired of President Biden's leadership on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host explains why permanent Washington is tired of President Biden's leadership. Continue reading…

RUSTY – Why Alec Baldwin should not be charged in criminal case. Continue reading…

THE STUFF OF NIGHTMARES – I used to run a Planned Parenthood clinic. This is what you should know about how horrible workers feel. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The CDC needs to do some serious soul-searching. Continue reading…

$163 BILLION, GONE – Republicans must get to the bottom of stolen COVID relief monies. Continue reading…

TO THE VICTOR GOES THE GAVEL – Kevin McCarthy won because he wasn't afraid to lose. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – A new dating show takes TV to a new low… and an NHL player takes heat for refusing to wear a pride jersey. Continue watching…

They’re learning to be degenerates: Raymond Arroyo Video

RUSSIA VS. UKRAINE AT ONE YEAR – Congress should not offer another dime until these 4 questions are answered. Continue reading…

FAMILY FRIENDLY? – How the LA Zoo is sexualizing kids with 'family friendly' drag shows. Continue reading…

SURRENDER – Biden's latest surrender on public safety puts us all at risk. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…