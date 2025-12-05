Advent peace demands action: Defend those who risk their lives to worship freely

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the Second Sunday of Advent, Christians the world over prepare to celebrate Christmas by contemplating the peace Christ’s coming was foretold to usher in. Christ promised his followers, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid" (John 14:27, ESV). Indeed, one of Christ’s many titles, among those gloriously sung in Handel’s "Hallelujah" chorus at this time of year, is the "Prince of Peace."

Yet, peace remains elusive — both individually and especially even more so on the level of communities, societies, cultures, and nations. Sadly, this is particularly true for people of faith around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation. Sincere believers from every faith tradition increasingly face restrictions on their human rights to believe and worship freely, according to the dictates of their conscience. In many cases, the situation is far worse, and they face outright repression and persecution, often violent in nature, simply for choosing to exercise their right to religious freedom.

From Christians in Nigeria being slaughtered in sacred spaces, to Uyghur Muslims incarcerated in modern-day concentration camps in China, to the Baha’is and Jews in Iran, to Hazara Shia Muslims in Afghanistan, to Assyrians, Rohingya, Tibetan Buddhists, Falun Gong practitioners, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and the list goes on — for these faith communities, and for anyone who cares about international religious freedom, peace can seem like a fantasy.

Still, it is worth reminding us to remember that the Christmas story is only the starting point for a life story that offers a guide, whether Christian or not, to both seeking peace and building it. In the Christian tradition, Christ was not born into comfort and tranquility. Rather, his arrival in humble circumstances was an unusual beginning for an act of divine courage meant to change the course of history.

Christ preached peace as he modeled an active courage that sought to disrupt old traditions and offer a new way of seeing the world and the people in it. At the same time, he was an example of humility and the sincere desire to seek reconciliation, even with those we might view as our enemies. Peace, in the words of Jesus Christ, was not passivity, but a willingness to boldly stand for what is right while choosing to see each human being as divine as created in God’s image and worthy.

The call of this Advent Sunday to build bridges of peace with others can feel like a monumental task in this era of division. Peace can feel like a goal requiring a miracle, rather than something that is within reach for mere mortals. Nevertheless, we have together glimpsed a glimpse of what peace can look like through the privilege of serving as co-chairs of the annual International Religious Freedom Summit.

Each year, the Summit brings together thousands of religious freedom advocates from dozens of global faith traditions. These people set aside theological, cultural, and political differences to stand together in support of human dignity and the basic human right of all people to worship according to their own beliefs. The point is not who you worship or how; it is that we all have a God-given right to believe freely and without restriction or fear of persecution.

We cannot solve the world’s many urgent challenges to religious freedom over the course of our short time together at the Summit. But this annual gathering does offer a model — and a source of hope — for what peace can look like in a world that is roiled by conflict and division.

This Advent Peace Sunday, we draw inspiration from the story of Christ who, as Scripture recounts, came to earth "to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace" (Luke 1:79).

We also draw strength and courage to seek peace from the examples of the many dedicated advocates and activists who work alongside us in the international religious freedom community, and who offer living and breathing examples of what it means to seek peace actively and not passively.

We cannot yet claim "peace on earth," but as we stand side by side and advocate for freedom of religion and belief for all, we can begin to imagine it.

Sam Brownback served as ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom (2018–21) and is co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit.