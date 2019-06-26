Adam Brandon: Either 72 percent of Americans are wrong or 10 Dem 2020 hopefuls are -- My money is on the Dems

The moderators of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate opened up with a simple statistic -- 72 percent of Americans believe the economy is going well.

For the next few minutes, the candidates tried as hard as possible to explain exactly why 72 percent of Americans are wrong.

The tone deafness from the Democratic field was a clear as Beto O’Rourke’s pre-rehearsed Spanish soundbites.

Americans know better, and they know prosperity when they see it.

A Midwestern small business owner knows things are going well when he can hire more employees and afford to give them a raise. A suburban L.A. parent knows prosperity when she can easily afford to buy her child’s school supplies and pay for summer camp. A New York start-up knows prosperity when its leaders have the freedom to operate when and wherever they choose.

Americans know economic prosperity when they see it, and they don’t need a field of out-of-touch, big government Democrats starring in a version of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts kicked things off by implying that today’s economy isn’t good for normal people. Record low unemployment and rising wages for the first time in years for the lowest income bracket beg to differ.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey bemoaned that small businesses are struggling -- particularly in marginalized communities. What he failed to mention was the fact that minority entrepreneurship and job growth has hit record highs in the past two years.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro chimed in that we need to make the economy work for women. He must not have noticed that the more than half the jobs in the past couple of years have gone to women and that times have never been better for female business owners.

Warren came back to finish off her bad-faith appraisal of the U.S. economy by calling for a “structural change in our government, in our economy, and in our country.” For all the left’s talk of President Trump “destroying democratic norms,” a total systemic overhaul is bound to come off as hypocritical to the American voter in 2020.

This isn’t just a fight for the White House, this is a fight for the American experiment in republican government.

Economic freedom is the key to prosperity; the past two-and-a-half years of the Trump economy have -benefitted employee and employer alike.

The American people have taken notice, but not the Democratic presidential candidates.

