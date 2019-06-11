Abby Johnson: I once worked at Planned Parenthood – Abortions performed by non-doctors in Maine is wrong

As the abortion industry and their advocates find themselves facing substantial resistance in state laws and a pro-life presidency, they are creating other ways to expand access to abortion.

In Maine, the governor signed a bill that allows non-doctors to perform abortions.

In Indiana, an abortion clinic is expected to open without the required state license.

And in St. Louis, Planned Parenthood remains open despite the state revoking its license for failing the annual inspection report. The abortion industry has a new talking point: access to abortion trumps everything else, including the health and safety of the woman.

It sounds like back-alley abortions are making a return thanks to the very people who wanted abortion out of the back alleys in the first place.

I worked for Planned Parenthood for almost eight years, ascending to the position of director of my clinic. I did several things only doctors should have done but I’m not the only one. The 500-plus abortion workers I’ve helped to get out of the industry have horror stories of things they were made to do that they had zero qualifications for. Many were not trained or participated in limited training for doing jobs that only doctors should have been doing. When money is the bottom line — and it is in the abortion industry — shortcuts are king.

The arguments that the abortion lobby and their lawyers are making to the American public and in courtrooms is scary. They are willing to throw the health and safety of women out the window all in the name of access.

In the Supreme Court case of Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016, the justices ruled that even common health and safety regulations that apply to every other outpatient facility do not outweigh access to abortion and present an "undue burden" for women seeking to have an abortion. Regulations such as the abortionist having admitting privileges to a nearby hospital or hallways wide enough to get a gurney through were deemed a hinderance to women who want to have an abortion since many clinics couldn’t be bothered with those regulations.

Maine just went a step further, on par with California, by not requiring abortions to be done by a trained doctor. Abortion proponents there can no longer say the decision is between a woman and her doctor.

Abortion is an invasive procedure. An instrument is inserted into the woman and suctions out the contents of her uterus — a developing human fetus. Even when the pill RU-486 is used to end a pregnancy, the woman is going to suffer as the unborn baby is expelled from her. When I terminated my second pregnancy, I used RU-486 and I thought I was going to die from the amount of blood I lost.

Women having abortions need the care of a doctor, not only a nurse or physician's assistant. Abortion is not free of complications or significant pain. If the abortion industry cares about women, then they would make sure women have all the information they need before they make their choice and that they are under the care of a doctor.

But, sadly, neither of those will happen in Maine. Maine’s abortion clinics are unregulated and uninspected. No one knows what goes on behind the closed doors of those clinics. Looking at other clinics that are licensed and fall under the mandatory inspection of state health departments, we can only guess what abortion clinics in Maine look like.

At the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, which is currently under investigation by the state and operating without a valid license, expired medications were used and instruments were not being sterilized. That is disgusting. And that’s only what is known through public records. The state has not given out many details about the investigation, except that it deals with incomplete abortion and the mishandling of fetal tissue.

The abortion clinic opening in South Bend, Indiana is an affiliate of Whole Woman’s Health, a chain of clinics that are very familiar with inspection reports. In clinics around the country, state inspectors found that instruments were not properly sterilized, that records for narcotics were improperly kept, that rust was found on abortion instruments, and that there was a hole in the wall big enough for rodents to infiltrate the clinic.

Most abortion clinics across the country have been cited for some disgusting discrepancy that puts the health and safety of their patients at risk. The mantra of "safe, legal, and rare" that abortion proponents have used for years is off the table.

