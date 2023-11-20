5 things to be grateful for even when the world is falling apart

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Volatility domestically and globally has penetrated our lives, creating a tough environment for many Americans. People are feeling demoralized, scared, worried and a whole host of other valid emotions and everyday realities.

Chaos is all around us and it can be hard to stay grounded in gratitude. However, focusing on the blessings and other goodness that we have in our lives is critical to our mental and physical well-being. Starting from a place of gratitude helps us to choose happiness and manage through the various challenges and complexities we face, whether those be day-to-day events or those completely out of our control.

So, with Thanksgiving upon us, we have a dedicated time to remember for what and whom we are grateful.

BE THANKFUL FOR PROBLEMS: THERE ARE GOOD REASONS YOU SHOULD

Here is a sample of my gratitude this year.

Family and Friends

Family is always at the top of my list. Although the holidays can be difficult for those like me who have lost loved ones or are estranged from them, I try not to dwell on the loss and focus on the here-and-now and the good memories. Be grateful for those who are around you, even if they are the family you have chosen for yourself.

From laughter to animals to the beauty of nature, the gift of being alive is something for which we should all be grateful.

Keep your inner circle tight and filled with love. I truly believe that love is one of the keys to making people more successful, happy and fulfilled. Love is a pure source of good in the world, so share with whatever family you have how much they mean to you, and enjoy any time you can spend with them, in person or virtually.

The Courageous

From COVID to inflation to the last month-and-a-half filled with rampant antisemitism, there has been a clear distinction between the cowards and the courageous. The courageous have used their voices to protect and raise up the truth, often when they had nothing at stake other than the truth itself. In fact, sometimes these courageous individuals have put their own well-being at stake, whether it be their reputation, livelihoods or otherwise, through their acts of good and courage.

I am always and forever grateful for those who show courage to do, say, and defend what is right and what is good, especially in the face of evil.

Being an American

Despite efforts by some to damage our country’s foundation, it is an incredible privilege to be an American. Whether you have been fortunate enough to win the genetic lottery and be born here or have become an American by choice, as an American you are part of something historic and special in this world.

There’s a reason why people from around the globe consistently seek out America to improve their and their family’s lives. America is the gold standard of freedom and personal sovereignty in the world.

Only America was founded to appreciate and protect our God-given, natural rights as individuals. While we do have the responsibility to continue to safeguard the structure that was created for us in this amazing, unique nation, we must remember and celebrate our own good fortune.

Gratitude for being an American should be the foundation that gives us the spirit and drive to defend our country and its Constitution.

We should also remember to be consistently grateful for all the men and women who give their lives to protect and defend our country each day.

The Entrepreneurs and Innovators

It’s easy to focus on small inconveniences during our day-to-day routines without thinking about the absolute wonder with which we live. My grandparents were able during their lives to get refrigeration. My father transitioned from radio to television. We can now access all the information we need at our fingertips in an instant. We can start the day in one city and at the end of the day, travel through the skies to be on the other end of the continent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The entrepreneurs and innovators who have brought incredible technology, conveniences, indulgences, life-saving measures and more into our lives are something that we often take for granted and for which we should be absolutely grateful.

From delicious chocolates and restaurant experiences to incredible music and movies to fashion and appliances, the entrepreneurs, small business owners and innovators who work to bring us comforts and indulgences make today in America the best place and time to be living in all of history, despite some of the macro challenges we face.

Remember to appreciate the good stuff instead of dwelling on the related inconveniences as you travel, eat and entertain yourself.

Our Maker

From laughter to animals to the beauty of nature, the gift of being alive is something for which we should all be grateful.

We should be grateful to God, or whatever entity you believe in, for the incredible wonders and blessings we encounter each and every day.

While we have a day each year to remind us that we should spend time with gratitude, we should be practicing gratitude on a consistent basis. When we wake, during the day, before we return to sleep and whenever we need to restore some balance and calm into our lives, think and give thanks for all of the abundance you encounter each day and share that with others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s too easy to focus on everything that is wrong, but we all have so much more that is right in our lives.

Let the good shine through in you and your life.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM CAROL ROTH