5 critical reasons why the next antisemitism envoy must think bigger

Antisemitism is rising at alarming levels – both worldwide and right here at home. That makes the selection of the next special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism one of the most consequential decisions left for President Donald Trump’s administration. As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks warned, "Antisemitism is the world’s most reliable early warning sign of a major threat to freedom… It matters to all of us."

It is imperative, then, that the next special envoy takes a broader, more assertive approach than any of their predecessors.

The role of the special envoy, as outlined by the U.S. Department of State and enshrined in legislation, has been largely focused on foreign policy – documenting and addressing antisemitism abroad, shaping U.S. responses, and strategizing ways to curb this ancient hatred on the global stage.

In the past, some who have held this office have essentially ignored antisemitism at home, citing these duties as if they imposed jurisdictional constraints. The reality, however, is that global and domestic antisemitism are inextricably linked – and the next special envoy must understand and address that from day one.

Here are five critical reasons why the new envoy must wield their authority to fight antisemitism without artificial borders:

1. Geopolitical Tensions Drive Antisemitism Everywhere

Every time conflict erupts in the Middle East, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. surge by 400%. It is an undeniable pattern. The special envoy must be ready to push back immediately and forcefully against targeted campaigns of misinformation, scapegoating and conspiracy theories – often led by foreign state actors, that turn Jewish communities and institutions into targets. And whenever anti-Zionism is used as a thinly veiled disguise for outright Jew-hatred, including at the United Nations or the International Criminal Court, the envoy must call it out for what it really is.

2. International Institutions Give Cover to Antisemitism

International organizations that have long histories of institutional bias against Jews, including, for example, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, often use their massive platforms to give credence and cover to antisemites both foreign and domestic. Time and again, they distort laws, manipulate norms, and promote falsehoods that fuel anti-Jewish blood libels. The special envoy must not remain silent – they must correct the record every single time, with citations.

3. International Movements Like the BDS Movement Directly Fuel Domestic Antisemitism

International movements, like the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, that single out the Jewish state for demonization, delegitimization or double standards fuel antisemitism here, in the United States. A recent study even found that pro-BDS activity "is the strongest predictor of anti-Jewish hostility on campus."

Given that the nonprofit umbrella group for U.S.-based BDS organizations funnels money to terrorist organizations; that more than 30 of its leaders are actual violent terrorists; and the well-documented evidence that the antisemitism BDS leaders spout often breaks through the "nonviolent" veil, leading to innocent people getting hurt, it is well within the special envoy’s mandate to expose, denounce and combat these dangerous antisemitic movements.

4. Foreign Money Feeds Antisemitism at Home

American universities and colleges are on the front lines of addressing antisemitism, but they are also at the forefront of a related challenge brought on by the influence of global bad actors.

The federal government mandates transparency in foreign funding for educational institutions, requiring disclosure under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. However, recent studies reveal widespread noncompliance, with billions of dollars in unreported funds flowing from authoritarian Middle Eastern regimes into U.S. campuses.

Research also found a strong correlation between the receipt of these funds and a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents. According to the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, from 2015 to 2020, institutions that accepted this undocumented money experienced, on average, 300% more antisemitic incidents than those that did not.

There is some good news, however: The recent collaboration between the State Department and the Department of Education which resulted in the closing of Confucius Institutes – programs funded by the Chinese government to spread propaganda on American campuses – is an excellent model for the special envoy to follow, which proves that public and political pressure can actually compel colleges to spurn dangerous foreign influence.

5. International Groups Coordinate on Antisemitic Terror Campaigns

As recent lawsuits have alleged, several of the specific groups fomenting antisemitism in the United States (including, for example, Within Our Lifetime and National Students for Justice in Palestine) are alleged to be working in direct coordination with Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The State Department and the Department of Justice are already working to enforce the various laws against providing support for terrorism. The special envoy should be a central part of those conversations, working to stop the antisemitism here by exposing the nefarious networks that are actually behind it.

Beyond Words: Real Action is Needed

The next special envoy cannot afford to be a passive observer. They must push for social media platforms to aggressively combat online hate speech. They must work with national and international authorities to clamp down on antisemitic rhetoric before it escalates into violence.

Antisemitism is not a foreign problem. It is not a domestic problem. It is a global problem – and we need a special envoy willing to fight it on all fronts.