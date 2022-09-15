Zeldin calls out Gov. Hochul for failing to address crime, says NYC residents don't feel safe to walk streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said Thursday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" he believes he will defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in November, as more and more lifelong Democrats announce support for his campaign due to rising crime.

FORMER NYC TOP COP SAYS HIS OWN WIFE WAS ASSAULTED IN MANHATTAN IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AMID RISING CRIME

LEE ZELDIN: She's refusing to talk about the issues that matter most to New Yorkers. So she's blowing through a whole lot of extra money by trying to change the topic. And she'd rather talk about Trump than us over here, talking about tackling rising crime and making it safe to be able to walk the streets. There are Democrats in New York City who used to be able to go take a stroll for 15 blocks on a beautiful Manhattan summer night. And instead, if they're going two blocks, they have to call an Uber. They used to ride the subway, but now they don't. And if they do, they're hugging a poll and grabbing a guardrail because they're afraid of being pushed in front of an oncoming subway car. So we won't have as much money as Kathy Hochul does. But as long as we're sitting here talking about the issues that matter most to New Yorkers and our solutions to fix it, it's all good. And we're going to win this race on November 8th.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: